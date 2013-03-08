Crowdfunding Website Goes on Auction Block

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/08/2013 -- One of the Internet’s premier sites for watching, grading and ranking these websites is for sale. http://www.Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com; is going on the auction block because the owner is shifting his time to a more active role in crowdfunding.



“I have taken on additional responsibilities with crowfunding websites and other business ventures. I simply don’t have the time tom adage this site properly. So, I am offering someone the chance to be a major role player in the crowdfunding world,” said owner Howard Orloff.



Offered through Ebay, Crowdfunding Website Reviews is a PR3 with a US Alexa rating of 89,000. It generates $400 a month from one affiliate program and has backlinks from major publications like PCMag.com .



The domain is hosted at GoDaddy and is paid up for two years. All current content goes with the site.



“I was offered $12,000 for the site just a few months ago. At the time I felt I could still manage things, but I have since decided I do not have the time to run it properly,” Mr. Orloff said.



