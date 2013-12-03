Crowdfunding Website Reviews Names GoFundMe "Platform of the Year" for 2013

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/03/2013 -- Crowdfunding has become quite popular over the recent years and many people can be seen to be participating in it from all across the globe. There are different types of crowdfunding platforms that include equity, reward and donation. All of these are unique in their own way and have allowed many individuals and organizations to benefit immensely. Individuals who are aware of crowdfunding and have been a part of crowdfunding projects are surely aware of GoFundMe.com since it is considered by many to be the best donation-based crowdfunding platform in a growing field of players. Many may argue or feel that there are potential rivals; however, all of that is unnecessary since GoFundMe.com has yet again won the title of ‘Platform of the Year’ by Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com. This is not the first recognition award for the personal crowdfunding platform; GoFundMe.com won this prestigious title in December of 2012. The title has been given to it because the platform has proved to provide one of the best reward and donation crowdfunding websites for individuals from all over the world. Not only does it offer the best services but it also allows individuals to make their dreams come true through crowdfunding campaigns with very limited restrictions.



The features of the GoFundMe include easy of acceptance, heavy web traffic and the best possible community. Therefore, whenever an individual wishes to raise a certain amount of money, GoFundMe.com is surely where they must turn to in order to acquire guaranteed results and that too, in a short period of time, with minimal hindrances to face in their effort to raise funds. The reason to gather funding does not matter and individuals can accumulate money for almost anything. It could be for starting up a new business, raising money for school or help in facing financial difficulty.



GoFundMe.com is ranked #1 amongst the top crowdfunding websites that have been reviewed on the internet. Collecting money, on a small or large scale, requires resources and those are exactly what the premium website offers to both regular individuals and business entrepreneurs. Beginning a personal crowdfunding project has never been this easy, along with integrated social media sharing it tends to provide all the more reason to individuals to choose GoFundMe.com above all other crowdfunding platform sites. The ratings of the website are better than any other one out there since the areas of customer service, internet traffic and usability are given a perfect 5 star rating.



Interested folks may read the full review from Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews: Here



Media Contact:

Howard Orloff

howard@crowdfunding-website-reviews.com

Chicago, IL