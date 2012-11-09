Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews Offers Free Crowdfunding Campaign Advertising

Troutdale, OR -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2012 -- To better serve the crowdfunding business community, Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com is opening its pages to the crowdfunding world with classified ads. “Crowdfunding is an important source of capital investment for small businesses and small projects,” said Howard Orloff, a leader in the crowdfunding world and owner of the website. “When people create a crowdfunding campaign, they have to promote it.



They have the page on the crowdfunding site, but it’s up to them to spread the word. These classifieds will help.” As more people learn about a crowdfunding project the base of potential contributors grows, Mr. Orloff said. “The key to a successful crowdfunding campaign is publicity. If no one knows about it, no one will contribute,” he said. “By getting the campaign in front of as many people as possible, the chances for a successful campaign grow.” By placing the classified ads at Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com, campaigners will expand their reach to audiences they might not otherwise find, Mr. Orloff said . “People come to the Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com to learn about crowdfunding sites and which one is best for their campaign. While they are looking for place to start a money drive, they will also look for campaigns which interest them,” he said. “It just makes sense to promote a fund raising effort in the same place people go to learn about places to have a fundraising campaign.”



The classifieds are free for 30 days as an introductory measure, Mr. Orloff said. Beginning Dec. 10, there will be a charge for the ads “This is an opportunity for crowdfunding platforms and project holders to be seen on the most visited crowdfunding review site on the web,” he said. “These ads will reach a much broader audience than most people can reach on their own.” Mr. Orloff, as a leader in the crowdfunding community, believes that taking such business efforts direct to the to people is the best way to generate business capital. By offering classified at his website, he said he furthers this effort by connecting people who have money to invest with people looking for investors. “Some of these crowdfunding programs are genuine profit-making businesses.



Some are charity efforts. It doesn't matter. What matters is connecting people who share a passion for something,” he said. “That’s what we want to do.” The page for placing classified ads is http://www.crowdfunding-website-reviews.com/crowdfunding-promotion/promote-crowdfunding.



About Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com

Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com - Crowdfunding is an increasingly important way to raise money for small businesses and various projects. The website ranks and reviews crowdfunding websites so people looking at crowdfunding will be able to decide which crowdfunding website is best for their financial needs. The website does not engage in crowdfunding; it ranks websites which do.