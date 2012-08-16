IPO Village Receives Top Marks by Crowdfunding Platform Reviewer

Chicago, Ill -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/16/2012 -- Novel crowdfunding investment company IPO Village recently received excellent review ratings from the third party online investment firm reviewer Crowdfunding-Website-Reviews.com. This third party reviewer categorizes online investment firms which use crowdfunding methods based on five main criteria: Market Knowledge, Technology, Customer Service, Market Experience and Site Traffic. IPO Village received highest marks in four of the categories ranked.



For a new company, this level of attention and high ranking from a third party reviewer is a real triumph. CEO Simon Erblich founded IPO Village in May 2012 with the mission to bring IPO opportunities to a wider, more direct audience but with the unique spin of a first come first serve basis – a hallmark of crowdfunding. IPO Village recently partnered with investment bank - firm, First Line Capital. This partnership brings with it 20 years of investment experience and success.



According to the review by Crowdfunding Website Reviews, IPOVillage “has knowledge of technology, social media and crowdfunding. They have taken this knowledge and partnered with an established investment banking firm”



Daniel Hirsch, Managing Partner with First Line Capital is also quoted in the reviewing as saying, “This alliance with IPO Village is the first of its kind on the public company side. Our deal flow is certainly admired throughout the industry and now First Line will finally get the chance to make our IPO investment opportunities open to the general public.”



To read the full review and synopsis of the company, go to http://www.crowdfunding-website-reviews.com/equity_crowdfunding/ipo-village-crowdfunding-ipo-platform/