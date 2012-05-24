Atlanta, GA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/24/2012 -- Sherwood Neiss and Jason Best, Principals of Crowdfund Capital Advisors and founders of Startup Exemption, the group that developed the framework which made Crowdfund Investing legal, were recognized last week at the Fortune Leadership Summit for the great work they have done helping entrepreneurs gain access to capital through the legalization of Crowdfund Investing here in the United States.



The Fortune Leadership Summit was held in Atlanta on May 15th and 16th bringing together CEOs and their executive management teams for two intense days of interactive learning. The Summit hosted top thought leaders, such as Author of The Rockefeller Habits Verne Harnish, Jim Collins, Brad Hams and many other business leaders.



The CCA team was recognized by keynote speaker Verne Harnish after a powerful presentation that told the story of how their team got the bill passed and signed into law in 460 days.



"It was incredibly exciting to have the founders of Startup Exemption with us at the Fortune Leadership Growth Summit to recognize them for their achievement,” said Verne. “What they have accomplished is no small feat. In 460 days they took the concept for equity and debt based Crowdfunding, created a regulatory framework, proposed it to members of Congress and got it passed with overwhelming bipartisan support. I congratulate these passionate entrepreneurs for creating a new way that both main street businesses and startups can seek capital for growth and look forward to hearing about the numerous other changes they will produce for the world in the years to come."



“It was such an incredible honor to be mentioned by these amazing businessmen in front of such an overwhelmingly over-accomplished group,” said Jason Best of Crowdfund Capital Advisors and Startup Exemption. “Sherwood and I were just thrilled to be in attendance and it feels amazing that these extremely successful, bright and influential authors saw similar insight in our ideas and everything we having accomplished and are continuing to work on.”



About Crowdfund Capital Advisors

Crowdfund Capital Advisors is an advisory, implementation and education firm founded by Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss (founders of Startup Exemption), the leaders of the Crowdfunding movement. CCA provides comprehensive advisory solutions for both the public and private sector - that enable our clients to achieve maximum results. As part of the team that led the fight to make Crowdfunding legal, and through our ongoing work with the SEC, FINRA, Crowdfunding platforms and industry leaders, we can help you succeed in this new era of financing, in a way that few can match. We work with a variety of groups from professional investors, Crowdfunding platforms and professional services firms to foreign and domestic government agencies and entrepreneurs.