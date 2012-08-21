Crowdfund Capital Advisors Principals Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss Named 2 of the 10 Most Influential People in Crowdfunding in Forbes

Miami Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) Principals, Sherwood Neiss and Jason Best were named among the “Top 10 Most Influential People in Business Crowdfunding,” by Forbes Magazine contributor Chance Barnett this week.



“This is my list of crowdfunding revolutionaries; these are the ten I see as innovators, game changers and thought leaders impacting future business crowdfunding – shaping what it will mean for innovation, entrepreneurship, economic growth and jobs,” Barnett explained in his Forbes column.



In his explanation of why The Crowdfund Capital Advisors Founders made the list Barnett sited the following reasons, “Working shoulder-to-shoulder with Rep. McHenry, Jason & Sherwood authored parts of the framework for H.R. 2930. Off the Hill, they galvanized a national grassroots coalition of thought leaders, and groups from business, government, higher education, consumer and non-profit sectors to urge Congress to make business crowdfunding a reality.



“It was an honor to be included in the list”, says Crowdfund Capital Advisor, Founder Jason Best. “Helping to change a major federal law, and disrupt the capital creation process in the US in 460 days was an exciting process. There are a lot of hard working people that were by our side in this effort.”



“We are very excited to see the impact on our economy the legalization of debt and equity based crowdfunding will bring to the U.S.”, says Crowdfund Capital Advisor, Founder, Sherwood Neiss. “The next phase is even more rewarding -- working with governments, investors and entrepreneurs from around the globe, helping them to launch their own crowd-revolutions.”



More information on can be obtained by contacting a representative through their website at: http://www.crowdfundcapitaladvisors.com



About Crowdfund Capital Advisors

Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) is an advisory, implementation and education firm founded by Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss (founders of Startup Exemption), the leaders of the investment-based Crowdfunding movement. CCA provides comprehensive advisory solutions for both the public and private sector - that enables clients to achieve maximum results. As part of the team that led the fight to make Crowdfunding legal, and through ongoing work with the foreign and domestic governments, SEC, FINRA, Crowdfunding platforms and industry leaders, CCA helps clients succeed in this new era of financing, in a way that few can match. CCA works with a variety of groups from professional investors, Crowdfunding platforms and professional services firms to foreign and domestic government agencies and entrepreneurs.