Can Crowdfund Investing Change the World

Washington, DC -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2012 -- Crowdfund Capital Advisors today, announce the release of new their white paper “How Crowdfund Investing Helps Solve three Pressing Socioeconomic Challenges.” This paper dives deep into how governments around the globe can use crowdfund investing to solve some of the world’s most pressing socioeconomic challenges, giving real life examples, rich data and lessons learned from their work helping to legalize debt and equity Crowdfund Investing in the U.S. with the passage of the JOBS Act.



The paper analyzes how governments can introduce a crowdfund-investing framework to enhance their private capital markets leading to decentralization of capital formation—unlocking innovation and creating economic growth. It gives an in-depth analysis of how the Capital Crowdfund Advisors team worked with one of the most politically polarized Congress’ ever—doing the impossible getting a bill passed in a record 460 days.



The Crowdfund Capital Advisors white paper looks into the process of democratizing access to capital markets, so that local communities can create businesses that provide services (like water and power) and new products (like mobile games or medical devices) to their countries and regions. This paper is a must read for NGO leadership and policy makers, looking to make an impact around the globe.



The JOBS Act was one of the fastest major bills to be passed besides wartime legislation, and was passed with surprisingly strong (390-23 in the House & 73-26 in the Senate) bi-partisan support. (Using equity or debt securities, this new U.S. law creates a financial vehicle for community financing in which the average American can invest in entrepreneurs they believe in and local businesses they trust. Prior to this law, only accredited investors (less than 2% of the US population) had this opportunity.



About Crowdfund Capital Advisors

Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) is an advisory, implementation and education firm founded by Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss (founders of Startup Exemption), the leaders of the investment-based Crowdfunding movement. CCA provides comprehensive advisory solutions for both the public and private sector - that enables clients to achieve maximum results. As part of the team that led the fight to make Crowdfunding legal, and through ongoing work with the foreign and domestic governments, SEC, FINRA, Crowdfunding platforms and industry leaders, CCA helps clients succeed in this new era of financing, in a way that few can match. CCA works with a variety of groups from professional investors, Crowdfunding platforms and professional services firms to foreign and domestic government agencies and entrepreneurs.



As leaders in the industry they founded and currently sit on the boards of the Crowdfund Intermediary Regulatory Advocates (CfIRA), the Crowdfunding Professional Association (CfPA) and the European Crowdfunding Association.



Crowdfund Capital Advisors provides strategy and technology advisory services to platforms, professional investors, government agencies and entrepreneurs seeking to benefit from the JOBS Act and crowdfund investing.



Best & Neiss are both INC award winning entrepreneurs and speak throughout the world on entrepreneurship and crowdfunding, at high profile events such as the Globe Forum in Stockholm, the Global Innovation Summit, and the Brookings Institution. They contribute to a number of publications including VentureBeat, TechCrunch and co-authored Crowdfund Investing for Dummies through Wiley and Sons Publishing.