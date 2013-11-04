Unique Crowdfunding Conference Comes to Chicago

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- More than twenty experts from five states will gather on November 15th in Chicago to discuss the latest developments in crowdfunding industry at Midwest Crowdfunding Conference.



The conference includes five panel discussions, presentations and a networking reception. The Morning session, opened with a keynote delivered by Daryl Montgomery, an author and leader of a major investor group in New York City, will examine the rewards and donation-based crowdfunding. Lunchtime Workshop will help those who consider running a campaign by offering a road map and a toolkit to make it more predictable and efficient. The Afternoon session will explore business financing options. Attendees will hear from private investors, lawyers and entrepreneurs, who will be sharing their experiences and discuss pros and cons of different fundraising options.



A special panel will be devoted to crowdfunding for real estate. This option provides unique opportunities for those who want to get involved in commercial real estate investing without spending a fortune on it. With only a thousand dollars “ordinary Joes” will have an access to lucrative projects, best experts who have been involved in hundreds of huge transactions and an opportunity to mitigate risks by investing alongside large funds. On the other hand, it will give real estate developers access to millions of small investors while leaving the legal and organizational hassle to crowdfunding portals.



People interested in starting projects on Kickstarter and other platforms will get “insider information” from those who have succeeded in reaching their goals. Among the panelists are those who have raised money for spice blends (think about a combination of liquor and hot peppers!), all-in-one bike multitool, women’s fashion collection, a science fiction movie as well as a woman who has raised on GiveForward more than a million dollars for medical expenses of her classmate injured in Boston Marathon bombing.



This fall has brought many changes in funding options for small businesses. In September eighty years long ban on general solicitation was removed allowing businesses openly promote their projects to investors; in October SEC voted on the rules for crowdfunding for non-accredited investors. After becoming a law it will let all Americans invest in private companies. The afternoon session will educate entrepreneurs about these changes and how they can benefit from them. The attendees will hear in-depth presentation by well-known corporate lawyer from New York City Brian Korn, discussions between founders of equity crowdfunding and P2P lending companies, and a closing keynote speech delivered by Ron Suber, director of global institutional sales at Prosper, the leading lending marketplace.



About Crowdfund Productions

Crowdfund Productions(www.crowdfundproductions.com) is an organizer of investment and crowdfunding events in the USA. On January 6th – 7th, 2014 Crowdfund Productions will be hosting Global Aspen Investment Forum which will bring together investment and entrepreneurial community from the US, Australia, Israel, UK, France and Netherlands.