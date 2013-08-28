CrowdFundPros Helped Many Crowdfunding Campaigns Become Successful and Is Rising to Become an Authority in the Crowdfunding Industry

East Stroudsburg, PA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- Their services are designed to help crowdfunding projects get more visibility. They accomplish this with social media, press releases, bloggers, and influencers. Their services assist projects to get more exposure, web traffic, and stand out from the crowd. They helped many campaigns reach their goals and even past it.



CrowdFundPros has many successful stories, great portfolio, and a video testimonial from one of their clients on their website. Their services are designed to help crowdfunding projects get more visibility. They accomplish this with social media promotion, press releases, email marketing, social bookmarks, bloggers, and influencers. These are critical factors to your crowdfunding success. Their services can send thousands of people who love crowdfunding right to your project. They love talking with people who need help with their crowdfunding projects.



The blog on the crowdfundpros website is very informative. Their blog is about crowdfunding tips, strategies, online marketing, and news about the crowdfunding industry. Even if you don’t have a live campaign you can use their campaign for educational purposes. The services and blog makes CrowdFundPros the best place for people who have crowdfunding campaigns or interested in learning more about crowdfunding.



All their crowdfunding services start at only forty nine dollars that range from the basic plan to the business plan. They also offer crowdfunding consulting services prior to launch or can help you with setting up your campaign. Check out their deals section for even more services and e-books about crowdfunding. Overall they have quality services, great customer support, really fast delivery, and affordable pricing. Use CrowdFundPros services today before your campaign’s time expires. Time is ticking!



Contact Info

CrowdFundPros Media LLC

1-866-587-8470

admin@crowdfundpros.com

East Stroudsburg, PA

http://crowdfundpros.com