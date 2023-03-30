Crowdsourced Testing Market Size, Share, Growth and Industry Trends 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2023 -- According to a research report "Crowdsourced Testing Market by Testing Type (Performance Testing, Functionality Testing, Usability Testing, Localization Testing, and Security Testing), Platform, Organization Size, Deployment Mode, Vertical and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" published by MarketsandMarkets, the Crowdsourced testing market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period. The major drivers for the crowdsourced testing include the need for scaling QA if software for enhancing customer experience, requirement for adopting cost-effective software development process, and the need to fill the in-house skill gap with crowdsourced testers during COVID -19.



The functionality testing in the testing type segment is expected to lead the Crowdsourced testing market in 2022.



The crowdsourced testing vendors provide essential functional testing techniques for the product to ensure it is ready for the final release. Thousands of highly skilled testers are recruited for performing the functionality testing efficiently to ensure the software is ready for going public. It is the method utilized by organizations to ensure the software is designed from the user's perspective or not. This process is completed by checking it from tip to tail with no necessity of understanding the functioning of the development code internally. It works for exposing bugs in testing before the wide-scale launch of the product. Functional testing by crowdsourced testers ensures checking various aspects of a software application, such as UI, error conditions, text handling, and missing functionalities.



Mobile application platform segment is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.



With a massive increase in the number of mobile-based applications suiting different OS, such as Android and iOS. Customers expect the apps to run flawlessly on their mobile phones in all kinds of devices, OS, and network services. Mobile app testing is a way to position the software product as a quality application. With the rising competition and consumer expectations, the success of software applications revolves around the UX it offers. Mobile applications are expected to have a high rate of failure as users easily delete the app if it shows inconsistency or affects their mobile phones, such as freezing, crashing, and using too much battery. Crowdsourced mobile testing is thoroughly implemented by organizations before releasing the product to the public to cope up with the high expectations from consumers.



North America to lead the Crowdsourced testing market during the forecast period.



North America to lead the Crowdsourced testing market due to the large-scale technological adoption by people in the region. The region consists of developed economies, such as the US and Canada, which have undergone digitalization to a large extent. Organizations in the region have adopted digital transformation to attract more consumers for their products, due to the increased online activity of users in the region. Hence, the adoption rates of crowdsourced testing services by end-user centric verticals, such as retail, BFSI, and travel and tourism, is on the rise in North America. Moreover, the growing device fragmentation appeals to the need for deploying crowdsourced testing for ensuring a good user experience on as many devices as possible.



Market Players



The major vendors covered in the Crowdsourced testing market include Qualitest (US), Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Cigniti Technologies (US), EPAM Systems, Inc. (US), Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Test Yantra Software Solutions (India), Cobalt Labs Inc. (US), Bugcrowd Inc. (US), Qualitrix (India), Global App Testing (UK), Applause App Quality, Inc. (US), Synack (US), Testbirds (Germany), Rainforest QA, Inc. (US), Digivante Ltd (UK), Testlio Inc. (US), Crowdsprint (Australia), MyCrowd (US), Ubertesters Inc. (US), QA Mentor, Inc. (US), Crowd4Test (India), TestUnity (India), usabitest.com (Nigeria), Stardust testing (Canada), and ImpactQA (US).



