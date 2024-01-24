Crowdsourced Testing Market Trends, Industry Outlook, Driving Factors, Business Reach to 2027

The global Crowdsourced Testing Market size is expected to grow from USD 1.6 billion in 2022 to USD 2.5 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.4% during the forecast period, according to research report by MarketsandMarkets™.



The major factors driving the crowdsourced testing market include the increasing no of devices, operating systems and applications and the need for scaling QA of software for enhancing customer experience. With increasing requirement for adopting cost effective software development process.



The major vendors covered in the Crowdsourced testing market include Qualitest (US), Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (Japan), Infosys Limited (India), Cigniti Technologies (US), EPAM Systems, Inc. (US), Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd. (India), Test Yantra Software Solutions (India), Cobalt Labs Inc. (US), Bugcrowd Inc. (US), Qualitrix (India), Global App Testing (UK), Applause App Quality, Inc. (US), Synack (US), Testbirds (Germany), Rainforest QA, Inc. (US), Digivante Ltd (UK), Testlio Inc. (US), Crowdsprint (Australia), MyCrowd (US), Ubertesters Inc. (US), QA Mentor, Inc. (US), Crowd4Test (India), TestUnity (India), usabitest.com (Nigeria), Stardust testing (Canada), and ImpactQA (US).



These players have adopted various growth strategies, such as partnerships, business expansions, agreements, and collaborations, new product launches to expand their presence in the crowdsourced testing market. Partnerships and new product launches have been the most adopted strategies by major players from 2019 to 2021, which helped them innovate their offerings and broaden their customer base.



Cigniti is world's leading independent quality engineering and software testing services company, bringing the power of AI into Agile and DevOps, to accelerate enterprise digital transformation. Its key test offerings include quality engineering, advisory and transformation, digital assurance, and quality assurance. The company builds a portfolio of testing Intellectual Property (IP), including its proprietary testing platform, BlueSwan.



Cigniti serves a variety of industries, such as airlines, banking, communications, energy and utilities, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, insurance, logistics, and manufacturing. It delivers experience-led transformation by focusing on analyzing customer experience and creating strategy and insights to improve predictability and higher adoption of digital touchpoints. it assist its enterprise clients in accelerating their time to market by predicting and preventing unanticipated failures, leveraging AI-driven, proprietary continuous testing and test automation solutions, which are platform and tool agnostic, with customer centricity.



Qualitest is another top player in the Crowdsourced testing market providing AI-powered quality engineering services. It is a leading provider of IT solutions and quality assurance services to clients across the globe. The company is a well-known provider of managed crowdsourced testing services for enhancing UX and customer retention, it focusses on giving cost-effective and rapid results to its clients through its vast pool of real testers leveraging real-world test scenarios and conditions, and testing them for localization, usability, compatibility in devices, OS', browsers, networks/carriers, and multiple languages.



The company differentiates as providing a handpicked crowdsourced, especially according to the target group of the client, which would fit its business context. Along with it, Qualitest provides a dedicated on-site test lead for ensuring an overhead-free testing process. In June 2020 Qualitest expanded its AI-Powered Software Testing and QA Toolkit by global launch of Qualisense. It uses ML to help companies enhance software development strategies, streamline testing, and reduce the costs of ensuring software quality.



