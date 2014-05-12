Crown Audio Lake Mary Announces Expansion of Its State-of-the-Art Showroom

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Crown Audio (http://www.crownaudio.net), Florida's premier independent home theater designer and audio and video member in good-standing of Home Entertainment, is excited to announce that it is expanding its Crown Audio Lake Mary location and showroom.



“Our expansion will allow us to give our clients unmatched convenience and opportunities," said Nael Yacoub, President of Crown Audio Lake Mary. “We are able to use the gear proposed for a client’s system and set it up in our showroom to demonstrate what their exact proposed set-up would look like when installed in their home or business in the Lake Mary or surrounding area,” said Yacoub. “By catering to our clients in this way, we put customer service first while focusing on making the client's home theater and audio and visual dreams a reality.” In addition to being able to experience different rooms in our Crown Audio Lake Mary location, Crown Audio lets customers immerse themselves in the proposed experience by including them in the demonstration itself. When a customer walks in to our Crown Audio Lake Mary location, Crown Audio downloads a URC app to their personal smart phone and allows them to start controlling the various systems by linking them into URC’s Total Control system. "No one us can do what we do as well as we do," said Yacoub, "and nothing makes me prouder than being able to say that Crown Audio Lake Mary are the home theater and audio and video experts in Florida."



Working closely with clients or their architect or interior designer, Crown Audio Lake Mary provides solutions that enhance the Florida home entertainment experience. Each private home cinema or media room in ones Lake Mary or Winter Park Florida home or business is custom-designed based on demands and needs. Our specialized ability and extensive knowledge of the latest technology and partnerships allows Crown Audio Lake Mary and Crown Audio Winter Park to create systems built solely for maximum enjoyment and ease of use.



For more information or testimonials, or to speak to one of our experts, please visit our website: http://www.crownaudio.net or contact: Nael Yacoub at nael@crownaudio.net Crown Audio: We Are The Home Theater Experience