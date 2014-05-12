Crown Audio Lake Mary Enters Sixteenth Year of Serving Clients in Florida

Lake Mary, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/12/2014 -- Crown Audio (www.crownaudio.net), Florida's home theater and audio and video installation experts, are pleased to announce that it is entering its sixteenth year of serving the Lake Mary region through its flagship Crown Audio Lake Mary location. "We worked hard to grow during this economy and others prior to it by applying unmatched service and audio and video expertise to our client's needs and we, the specialists at Crown Audio Lake Mary and Crown Audio Winter Lake, will continue to deliver the best there is to offer our Lake Mary, Winter Lake, and surrounding area clients as we grow into our seventeenth year and beyond," said Nael Yacoub, President of Crown Audio.



Crown Audio, through its locations in Lake Mary and Winter Park Florida, design and develop customized home theater and personal entertainment systems for clients that want the best. We specialize in the installation of home theater systems, multi-room audio, and home automation applications for both residential and commercial premises. "Working closely with your architect, interior designer, and most importantly, you, Crown Audio Lake Mary and Winter Park will provide you with the solutions needed enhance and maximize your home entertainment experience," said Yacoub.



Each private home cinema or media room in clients Lake Mary or Winter Park Florida home or business is custom designed based on their vision. Crown Audio's specialized ability and extensive knowledge of the latest technology and partnerships will allow us create a system that is built for maximum enjoyment and ease of use.



For more information or testimonials, or to speak to one of our experts, please visit our website: www.crownaudio.net or contact: Nael Yacoub at nael@crownaudio.net Crown Audio: We Are The Home Theater Experience