Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/10/2013 -- Crown Exteriors offers professional gutter installation services in Dallas. The reputable, 5-star rated company has thousands of satisfied customers and professionals standing behind their warranty. The Dallas gutter installation professionals at Crown Exteriors work with the clients to solve their problems before the damage worsens. Gutter installation in Dallas will help prevent one from risking thousands of dollars in water damage, wood rot and foundation repairs.



With Crown lifetime gutter system, the company stands behind the quality of its gutter installation for as long as customers own their home. The gutters installed by Crown Exteriors can hold up to 297 pounds. It installs the gutter systems using extra heavy gauge aluminum gutter coil secured to one’s home with industrial-strength hidden hangers which independent tests have proven to be superior to the competition.



A spokesperson for the firm stated, “At Crown, we understand that higher-grade material plus a little extra time and effort can make huge difference in the quality of workmanship that leads to more satisfied customers which has always been our #1 goal.” The gutter installers work exclusively for Crown Exteriors and have undergone training that far exceeds industry standards. All of the employees are bound by a strict code of quality, integrity and accountability.



Crown Exteriors also install all of the popular styles of rain gutters in Dallas including 5”seamless gutters, 6” seamless gutters, traditional K-style gutters, half-round gutters and copper gutters. In addition, Crown Exteriors provide free inspection once every five years to make certain that its quality workmanship continues to meet the high standards for the years to come.



About Crown Exteriors

Crown Exteriors is a reputed, 5-star company that was founded by Randy Griffin, who has over 30 years of experience in the home-building industry. A truly high standard of ethics and commitment to quality and value are what sets them apart from the rest. They are committed to quality workmanship and customer satisfaction. They are fully certified Building Solution Specialists and Master Craftsman through Certainteed®, as well lead-safe Certified Renovators through the EPA.



To know more log on to http://www.crowngutterinstallation.com.