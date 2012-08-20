Crown Exteriors Offers Quality Window Replacement in Dallas

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2012 -- Crown Exteriors offers the highest quality, energy efficient window replacement in Dallas. Their windows in Dallas come in various styles that will add beauty and elegance to any home. Discover the modern, safer and more convenient to clean window replacement in Dallas at their online store. With a knowledgeable and polite salesman customers will never get a chance to complain about their Dallas windows.



By installing new replacement window in Dallas one will not only save energy but also time and effort on their part. They can install without difficulty and will ensure a good look for the house. All their products come with limited life time warranty to assure customers that they are getting only the highest of quality when they buy from them. The Dallas windows are available in variety of design, style, color and glass that will provide a more aesthetically-pleasing and well-functioning home.



The representative of Crown Exteriors stated, “We are fully certified Building Solution Specialists and Master Crasftsmen through Certainteed®, as well lead-safe Certified Renovators through the EPA. We have undergone all training required by the Environmental Protection Agency’s Lead Paint division and are equipped to handle all lead-based paint issues in a safe and environmentally-friendly manner.”



All the installations of window replacement in Plano will be done by their expert window installers who have completed all training requirements by OSHA and uphold the required practices and procedures on every project, no matter how big or how small. They will go above and beyond customer’s expectations to make certain that the work meets their high standards. They offer vinyl windows in Dallas at very low prices and one can find a large variety in different colors to match with the wall. These windows are highly energy efficient as they are immune to heat flow and are very easy to maintain.



Crown Exteriors has earned its place among the top industry leaders in the Dallas-Fort Worth area and has become a name synonymous with quality workmanship, customer satisfaction and a high standard of ethics. The wide variety of services they offer include window replacement, exterior painting services, gutter installation and many more. To know more log on to http://www.crownreplacementwindows.com.