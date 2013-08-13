Crown Point Woman Taps Into Self-Publishing Success

Crown Point, IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- Indiana based author, Diana Loera revealed her self- publishing success strategies in her last book released in May of this year.



Loera released a new book showing self -published authors the steps needed to generate book sales and build a successful book marketing campaign.



The writer and founder of Loera Publishing, LLC introduced “What I Did to Sell More Kindle Books on Amazon” to the public in May and has been busy answering emails from authors eager for advice after reading her latest book.



“What I Did to Sell More Kindle Books on Amazon” was written after Loera realized her vast knowledge as a direct response marketer was a crucial piece of her book selling success.



In addition to publishing, Loera is also the founder of a direct response marketing agency located in Indiana that was established in 2000. As part of a potential infomercial product, she conducted an experiment to see if it was possible to generate income with little or no start -up money in what was being called a very bad economy.



Among her tests were starting a flea market business and self- publishing books. Both tests resulted in positive results and income.



Loera and her husband founded Loera Publishing LLC to market her books and in the process to help others attain the success they desire with entrepreneurial projects. They soon found that people were hungry for knowledge and information about ways to replace or supplement their income. Self -publishing is a way people can start earning income with little or no start -up costs. As Loera puts it, “We live in interesting times as we deal with an unstable economy. If we can each help someone find a way to make money, better themselves or just live life a little easier, I think we should do so instead of looking the other way.”



In addition to her latest book Loera has also published several recipe books, a book about marketing titled “Per Inquiry Secrets Revealed” and two flea market books titled “Fast Start Guide to Flea Market Selling” and “USA Based Wholesale Directory 2013 Edition” All of her books are available by visiting the Loera Publishing LLC website www.LoeraPublishingLLC.com as well as on Amazon and Kindle. Numerous other books are in the works including a follow up to What I Did to Sell ore Kindle Books on Amazon as well as book about selling successfully on Fiverr.



Diana also has a blog www.DianaLoera.com that provides authors information on how to increase book sales as well as market their books successfully.



About Loera Publishing LLC

Loera Publishing LLC is an independent publisher located in Northwest Indiana. They specialize in non- fiction books including how to books. Founded in 2011 by husband and wife Santiago and Diana Loera, their goal is to bring popular topics to readers in an easy to read as well as affordable book. All books are available in softcover as well as Kindle versions. Diana is available for interviews and to speak at local schools about her career as an author. She finds it very important that children are motivated to reach for the stars and follow their dreams.



For Media Contact:

Diana Loera

LoeraPublishing@hotmail.com

Crown Point, Indiana 46307

http://www.loerapublishingllc.com/