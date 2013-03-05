Crown Productions - a Revolutionary Productions Team Is Born

Ontario, Canada -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/05/2013 -- Crown Production believes that the quality of their work is what sets them apart from their competition, they are determined to provide their clients the best quality of services with the best possible price. Located in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, they have a 900 Sq. /Ft green screen room and a 1000 Sq. /Ft of rehearsal space also a 12' door and 24' ceilings. They offer five different types of services that are music, video, photo, promotion and management. Each service has different packages for clients of different needs.



In the music department, Crown Production can help artists with their 10 years of experience in audio recording and production, music composition and beats, and mix and mastering. This production studio can also work with clients with tight budgets in creating videos for commercials, music videos, training/instruction videos, actor demo reels, cooperate videos. Video editing is also done at Crown Production. Photography is another service offered by the production studio, where fashion and modeling, event, wedding, event, real estate photography and many more are available.



Crown production can also help developing artists in promoting their work with radio spins, press and media exposure, they provide help in searching for funding and grants, web and graphic designing and developing a poster and album cover. Developing music artists can send in demos to get management services from Crown Production. They understand the challenges that developing artists face and are equipped with the knowledge, strategies and experience needed to develop an artist. Crown Production takes only limited number of clients so that they provide the best services they can. They are looking for good music they believe in, good and honest people, people who can tour when needed and have some basic understanding of the business.



Crown Production is a full service facility, music, video, promotional, photographic productions, they invite artists and interested clients to make an appointment, and visit their production studio to discuss their needs and situation so they can provide them the best quality of services in affordable prices that they would not get anywhere else.



For more information about Crown Production, visit http://www.crownproductions.ca/. The website contains all of the services provided by the production studio, price lists and packages, their partners and contact details.



