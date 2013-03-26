Crown Swings Into Town to Benefit the Children's Hospital NICU

Hebron, KY -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/26/2013 -- On Friday, May 3rd 2013 at 7:00 p.m., Crown Productions, a non-profit production company with offices in NY, KY and OH, will present Hope Swings Eternal; A swing night benefit for the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Neonatal Intensive Care Unit. This elegant evening of dinner, dancing, drinks and live entertainment will take place in the beautiful Grand Ballroom of the Newport Syndicate, Newport KY. Hosted by Sweett Biscut (a.k.a Neilly Fletcher, nominee for The Best of Cincinnati’s “Best Comedian” award) and Ron Morehead (Artistic Director of Crown), Hope Swings Eternal will feature Biscut and Morehead in a variety hour that harkens back to the days of Martin and Lewis. The show will also feature the voices of Ron and Aysa Morehead and Matt Ferrell backed by Jack Garrett and the Syndicate, a ten piece swing band whose members have played for the likes of Frank Sinatra, Rosemary Clooney, Paul Anka, Bob Hope, Harry Connick Jr. and many more. When the show is over, Jack and the band take over and swing the night away. Hors d’oeuvres for the event will be served by Cincinnati Cooks, a branch of the Freestore Foodbank that provides free training and employment opportunities for Cincinnati’s underprivileged.



About Crown Productions

Since its inception in 2002, Crown has been dedicated to producing extraordinary musical and theatrical events for worthy causes, helping to raise money for United Way, Susan G Komen, Hope’s Fund, Angel Food East, Peace for Paws and more. But this year’s event is a more personal one for Crown’s Artistic Director Ron Morehead.



“In 2008, my youngest daughter was born in the NICU with a potentially fatal condition. The doctors and nurses not only saved her life, but they took such good care of us. They put us at ease and kept us involved in every step of our daughter’s recovery. They save lives with their talents. We want to help them with ours.”



Tickets are $50 per plate and reservations can be made at 855- CROWN12 or at www.crown-productions.org.



