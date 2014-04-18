CRT Celebrates Clients Successes - UK Customer Satisfaction Awards

Coventry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2014 -- The membership body behind many of the UK’s most successful public and private sector organisations, the Institute of Customer Service, recently hosted the biggest event in its annual calendar; the UK Customer Satisfaction Awards.



Now in its third year, this prestigious event serves to recognize and celebrate excellence in customer service. With 13 categories available, organizations throughout the country competed for coveted awards. The judges; a panel of service industry experts and business chiefs. The ceremony following the conference was attended by over 600 business leaders.



CRT, a midlands based authority in feedback and engagement solutions, was delighted to learn that two of its customers - Manheim and Severn Trent Water, reached the finals.



Manheim offers the widest range of automotive products and services in the motor industry. They went on to win the 'Customer Satisfaction Innovation of the Year Award' against fierce competition from Marks & Spencer, Lloyds Bank and BMW, amongst others. The award recognised the use of cutting edge technologies that make its services more accessible to its customer.



Severn Trent Water were entered for the ‘Best Application of Technology Award’, narrowly missing out to the winner - Macmillan Cancer Support. Severn Trent has been working to provide its customers with choices in the way they can interact and transact with the company by investing in a range of technologies.