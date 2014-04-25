CRT's ViewPoint Real-Time Engagement Technologies Provide Renault Trucks with a Unique Customer Experience Survey

Coventry, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/25/2014 -- Renault Trucks is seeking to improve the customer experience – and sees the work it is doing in this important area with CRT as a major strategic milestone. Touch screen survey kiosks have been installed across the UK depots, running a custom designed interactive customer survey that takes less than 60 seconds to complete.



The survey captures real time customer feedback from drivers, owners, technicians and those collecting parts - capturing feedback from customers at their point-of-experience. The data is informing the local depot managers and head office in real-time through online dashboards. This means that they now know exactly how their service levels are performing, compared to expectations and can take service improvement action fast.



CRT's interactive Customer Experience dashboards are designed uniquely for each customer and they alert dealers in real time to complaints and service dips, where service improvement action can also be taken in real time.



Renault Trucks discussed the success its depots are achieving using CRT’s ViewPoint customer survey system in their latest issue of Renault Trucks Mag, its in-house magazine, where they dedicated over five pages to the review. Renault Trucks Mag is published throughout Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA region) and is read by more than 50,000 employees.



“We’re delighted to be working with an organisation like Renault Trucks,” commented CEO Simon Rowland. “We’ve got a strong relationship formed on mutual respect and trust. One of the reasons our bond is so strong is our joint desire to put the customer at the forefront of everything we do.”



CRT also work with automotive giants Volvo Trucks, Manheim Group and Ford Retail, as well as Renault Trucks in capturing feedback, reporting on it and improving Customer Experience.