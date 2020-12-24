New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/24/2020 -- The market for fragrant products requiring Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market derivatives has made crude sulfate turpentine popular in recent years. Customers have increased preference for eco-friendly products like crude sulfate turpentine to replace petrochemicals; as well as there is an increase in demand for personal care items such as perfumes, detergents and soap.



Market Drivers

The industry is expected to move towards environmentally-friendly CST products as a replacement for petrochemical derivatives. The crude sulfate turpentine market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.4% from USD 651.8 million in 2019 to USD 857.4 million in 2027. The increasing size of aroma chemicals, personal and home care products will be adding to this development.



Due to the wider use of the commodity in solvent manufacturing, Carene is projected to be the fastest growing segment in the future. The majority share of personal and home care was reflected by the proposal. Rising demand for natural flavors and fragrances will further drive growth of the segment. Another factor in segments growth is the rise in the use of the commodity as a feedstock to produce polymer additives, turpentine oil, pine oil and pinenes.



Key Players Profiled in the Report are:

Saw Renessenz LLC, Kraton Corporation, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Dujodwala Paper Chemicals Ltd., Privi Organics Limited, Derives Resiniques et Terpeniqes, Arizona Chemical Company LLC, Harting S.A., Lawter Inc., and Pine Chemical Group, among others.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data has segmented into the Crude Sulfate Turpentine Market on the basis of Product, Application, and Region:



Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Beta-pinene

Pure alpha-pinene

Carene

Terpineol

Camphor

Others



Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

Additives

Adhesives

Solvents

Rubber Processing

Aroma Chemicals

Personal/Home Care Product



Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Tons; 2017-2027)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA



North America has emerged as the largest regional market in the past few years. During the forecast years, the region is expected to continue to dominate. In the years ahead, Europe will be a big part of the sector and will grow because of the increase in demand for cosmetics and personal care products for natural ingredients. In other countries, including the U.K., France and Germany, the presence of personal care products manufacturers is also considered to be a positive market growth factor. In the coming years, Asia Pacific is forecast to be the fastest-growing regional market due to the increasing demand for products from developing countries for cosmetics and personal care, such as China and Japan.



