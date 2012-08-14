Cruel Women, Stupid Men: New Book Brandishes As Three University Professors' Dramatic Group Blog

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2012 -- Blogs engage billions around the world each and every day. Whether sharing thoughts with the world or diving into the minds of others, the web-log format has spawned a new chapter of the digital age.



Now, author Dan Roentsch is fusing the formats of blog and book in his new release, ‘Cruel Women, Stupid Men’.



The book-cum-blog has an equally innovative plot.



Official Synopsis:



“Nefertiti Snorkjutt, a dominatrix who thinks she is just a dedicated feminist. Desmond Cork, the rock scholar who believes the Donnas ate the Ramones. Barry Fest, the executive editor of the Belverton University Press, groomed for cunnilingus by his tattooed goth assistant.



You may have heard of them -- and Congressman Slappy Goering, and the television cop-show Perp & Vic, and the ink message discovered on the labia of Dr. Wharton-Stone -- but if you haven't, it's probably because you aren't one of the billion people who read their blog.



A burlesque of the "group blog" phenomenon, Cruel Women, Stupid Men follows three professors at Belverton University as they attempt to break through to their benighted fellow-citizens, and as this attempted breakthrough devolves into descriptions of their own ribald misadventures.”



A review by Mick Arran, which now forms a part of the book’s foreword, states that:



"What [Dan Roentsch] has done is seize on a new form that was never intended for fiction and adapt it in order to create a brand-new literary form that may change forever the way we look at how stories can be told."



When asked about why he chose this particular format, Roentsch’s answer was simple.



“I could never write a blog myself,” he explained, “because the format seemed too apt to devolve into retellings of my own daily crack-ups. -- But I could imagine characters who wouldn’t mind doing that, and before long the characters Nefertiti Snorkjutt, Desmond Cork, and Barry Fest were born.”



Cruel Women, Stupid Men is available now in both paperback and Kindle formats from Amazon.



More information can be found on the book’s official Facebook fan page: http://www.facebook.com/cruel.women.stupid.men



About Dan Roentsch

Educated at Syracuse University, Dan Roentsch spent the 1980's and 1990's producing and directing more than thirty plays Off- and Off-Off Broadway in New York City. He currently lives in Manhattan, where he writes and edits Notes From the Upper West Side (http://www.danroentsch.com/NFUWS) and is the author of The LumpenBlog! (Lumpenblog.com) the comic novel in blog form.