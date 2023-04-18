Cruise Liner Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Carnival, Genting Hong Kong

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/18/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Cruise Liner Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cruise Liner market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Major players profiled in the study are:

Carnival Corporation & plc (United States), Genting Hong Kong Limited (Hong Kong), MSC Cruises (Switzerland), Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (United States), Royal Caribbean International (United States), American Cruise Lines, Inc. (United States), Princess Cruises (United States), Cruise Critic (United States), Carnival Cruise Line (United States), Celebrity Cruises (United States)



Scope of the Report of Cruise Liner

The cruise liner is defined as the combination of transportation as well as leisure entertainment businesses. It is used in various applications such as leisure travel, tourism, and others. Growth in the tourism sector, increase in disposable income and rising number of cruise passengers or travelers across the world are projected to drive the global cruise liner market over the forecast period. There is a significant demand for cruise liner in Asia. For instance, According to an article published by Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), the number of cruise ships deployed in Asia augmented by more than 53% in 2017 from 2013. In addition, in 2013, the carrying capacity of more than 1.51 million passengers, while in 2017, it reached 4.24 million passengers. Hence, it drives the market growth.



In 2013, as per an article published by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board, the majority of cruise lines operate internationally. In addition, the North American market makes up almost 60% of global cruise passengers, with an estimated more than 11.8 million passengers. Therefore, it will drive the market growth.



The Global Cruise Liner Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Ocean Cruise Ships, Luxury Cruise Ships, Adventure Cruise Ships, River Cruise Ship, Others {Small Cruise Ship, Expedition Cruise ships, Mega Cruise Ship and Mainstream Cruise Ship}), Application (Transportation, Entertainment, Others)



Market Opportunities:

- Large Number of Millennial population and Rising Purchasing Capacity



Market Drivers:

- Growth in the tourism sector will drive market growth. For instance, according to The World Travel & Tourism Council (WTTC), in 2018, the global Travel & Tourism sector grew at more than 3.9% to contribute a record USD 8.8 trillion and 319 million jobs to the world economy. Therefore, it will propel the market growth.



Market Trend:

- Cruise Lines Increasingly Using Sustainable Initiatives



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Table of Contents

Global Cruise Liner Market Research Report

Chapter 1 Global Cruise Liner Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Productions, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supplies (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Productions, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Cruise Liner Market Forecast



Finally, Cruise Liner Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies.



