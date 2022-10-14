Cruise Tourism Market Is Booming Worldwide : Royal Caribbean, MSC Cruises, Disney, Carnival

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Cruise Tourism Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Cruise Tourism market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Carnival Corporation (United States), Disney (United States), MSC Cruises (Italy), NCL Corporation (United States), Royal Caribbean (United States)



Cruise Tourism is a lavish form of traveling that involves an all-inclusive holiday on a cruise ship for a minimum of 48 hours. These ships call for different ports of different cities so that people can enjoy their travel by exploring various cities. The rising interest of people to travel the world by the means of water coupled with enjoying a lavish lifestyle has contributed to major growth in this tourism. Hence the cruise industries are expected to grow throughout 2019 with an estimated 30 million travelers. This is expected to increase cruise tourism, up 6% from 28.2 million in 2018.



- Increase in the Preference to Luxury Lifestyle and Spending over Leisure Travel

- Rising Interest of People towards Traveling the World via Waters

- Increase in Onboard Facilities and Offerings



- The Growing Consumer Adoption of Repositioning Cruising is one of the major Trends

- Adoption of Transformational Cruise Travel in Cruise Tourism



- Including the Number of Exciting, fun, and Recreational Activities on the Cruise has Upsurge this Market

- Developing Interest in Cruise Tourism in Developing Countries such as China



by Type (Passenger tickets, Onboard facilities), Application (Ocean cruising, River cruising), Cruise Type (Standard Cruises, River Cruise, Destination Cruise, Day Cruises, Others), Business Type (B2B, B2C)



- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



