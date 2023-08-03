Cruise Tourism Market to See Huge Growth by 2028 : Royal Caribbean, Disney, Carnival, NCL

NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/03/2023 -- Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Cruise Tourism Market 2023-2028. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Cruise Tourism market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.



Carnival Corporation (United States), Disney (United States), MSC Cruises (Italy), NCL Corporation (United States), Royal Caribbean (United States)



Cruise Tourism is a lavish form of traveling that involves an all-inclusive holiday on a cruise ship for a minimum of 48 hours. These ships call for different ports of different cities so that people can enjoy their travel by exploring various cities. The rising interest of people to travel the world by the means of water coupled with enjoying a lavish lifestyle has contributed to major growth in this tourism. Hence the cruise industries are expected to grow throughout 2019 with an estimated 30 million travelers. This is expected to increase cruise tourism, up 6% from 28.2 million in 2018.



On 2nd August 2019, Costa Cruises launches two new flagships Costa Smeralda and Costa Toscana powered by LNG. The introduction of LNG fuelling is a ground-breaking innovation that will minimize environmental impact. It will mean improved air quality with the virtual total elimination of sulphur dioxide emissions (zero emissions).



by Type (Passenger tickets, Onboard facilities), Application (Ocean cruising, River cruising), Cruise Type (Standard Cruises, River Cruise, Destination Cruise, Day Cruises, Others), Business Type (B2B, B2C)



Market Opportunities:

- Including the Number of Exciting, fun, and Recreational Activities on the Cruise has Upsurge this Market

- Developing Interest in Cruise Tourism in Developing Countries such as China



Market Drivers:

- Increase in the Preference to Luxury Lifestyle and Spending over Leisure Travel

- Rising Interest of People towards Traveling the World via Waters

- Increase in Onboard Facilities and Offerings



Market Trend:

- The Growing Consumer Adoption of Repositioning Cruising is one of the major Trends

- Adoption of Transformational Cruise Travel in Cruise Tourism



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa



Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



