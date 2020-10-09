Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/09/2020 -- Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market Report from AMA Research highlights deep analysis on market characteristics, sizing, estimates and growth by segmentation, regional breakdowns & country along with competitive landscape, players market shares, and strategies that are key in the market. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of the industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. In addition, the study helps venture or private players in understanding the companies in more detail to make better informed decisions.



Major Players in This Report Include,

Allianz SE (Germany), American International Group, Inc., (United States), Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (Italy), Customized Services Administrators, Incorporated (United States), Mapfre Asistencia (Spain), Seven Corners Inc (United States), USI Affinity Travel Insurance Services (United States), Starr International Company Inc. (United States), Royal Caribbean Group (Azamara) (United States)



Keep yourself up-to-date with latest market trends and changing dynamics due to COVID Impact and Economic Slowdown globally. Maintain a competitive edge by sizing up with available business opportunity in Cruise Travel Insurance Market various segments and emerging territory.



Cruise travel insurance takes care of the financial coverage for any kind of accident, illness, or unfortunate event during the cruise traveling. It is also known as the trip cancellation insurance where the cruise trip insurance an also be reimbursed if it gets delayed or cancelled in any case. It covers the expenditure for any injury or accident caused during the cruise raveling, it also covers the reimbursement for the lost or delayed baggage.



Market Trend

- Increasing Consumption of Cruise Travel Insurance for the Medical Coverage



Market Drivers

- The Demand for Luxurious Cruise Traveling Among the Privileged People

- Need for the reimbursement or Coverage for the Unfortunate Situation During the Cruise Travelling



Opportunities

- Growing Disposable Income of People in the Developing Nations

- Surging Demand for the Cruise Travel Insurance Package for the Hosted Event on the Cruise



Restraints

- High Investment Cost Associated with the Cruise Travel Insurance



Challenges

- Stringent Regulatory Guidelines with Cruise Travel Insurance



The Cruise Travel Insurance market study is being classified by Type, Applications and major geographies with country level break-up that includes South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (Germany, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), MEA (Middle East, Africa), North America (United States, Canada, Mexico).



Extracts from Table of Contents

Chapter 1: Cruise Travel Insurance Market Overview

Chapter 2: Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market Share and Market Overview

Chapter 3: Cruise Travel Insurance Market Manufacturers/Players Analysis

3.1 Market Concentration Rate

3.2 Competition Scenario: BCG Matrix [Relative Market Share v/s Revenue Growth Rate]

3.3 Heat Map Analysis

3.4 FPNV Positioning Matrix

3.5 Comparative Market Share Analysis by Players (2018-2019) Rank, [% Market Share, Market Revenue]

3.6 Company Profile - Business Distribution by Region, Interview Record, Business Profile, Product/Service Specification, Price, Revenue and Gross profit 2017-2019

3.7 Price Benchmarking (2017-2019)

Chapter 4: Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Country Level Breakdown) (2014-2025)

- North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

- South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

- Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

- Europe: United Kingdom, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, Belgium, Netherlands, Poland and Russia.

- Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Chapter 5: Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market Breakdown by Segments (by Type (Single Trip, Annual Multi-Trip, Others), Coverage (Lost/Delayed Baggage Coverage, Trip Delay Coverage, Trip Interruption Coverage, Others), End User (Insurance Intermediaries, Insurance Company, Bank, Insurance Broker, Others))

5.1 Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type) Market Size 2014-2025

5.2 Different Cruise Travel Insurance Price Analysis by Product Type (2014-2025)

5.3 Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (Product Type) Analysis

5.4 Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market by Application/End users Market Size 2014-2025

5.5 Global Cruise Travel Insurance Market Segmentation (other segments) Analysis

Chapter 6: Methodology/Research Approach, Data Source, Disclaimer



