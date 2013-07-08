Cruise Deals Available on iPhone or Windows Phone Through Alerts from CruiseAlert

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/08/2013 -- Worldwinger announces expanded cruise deals on its CruiseAlert app for both the iPhone and Windows 8. CruiseAlert is an app users can set to notify them on upcoming cruises based on a wide range of criteria. Users can book any of the cruise deals offered in a few simple steps. The cruise line available through CruiseAlert include Princess, Disney, Carnival, Holland America, Cunard, Regent Seven, Royal Caribbean, Seabourn, Azamara Club, Celebrity, Costa, Crystal, MSC, Norwegian, and Oceania. Any of these cruise lines can be set for notices of cruise deals to be sent based on any of the following factors:



- Vacation Destination

- Specific Ship

- Season

- Cruise Duration

- Ports of Call

- Any Combination of Above Factors



CruiseAlert helps find cruise deals to fit vacation plans perfectly. CruiseAlert's many features include:



- Ability to Save Criteria for Future Alerts

- Auto Update of All Cruises which Fit A Criteria

- Ability to Book from the App

- Details of Every Cruise

- Search from 12 Cruise Lines, 150 Ships and 50 Destinations

- Ability to Search by Cruise Duration

- Ability to Send and Post Cruise Information by eMail, Facebook and Twitter

- Deals for Onboard Credits and Other Offers

- Ability to Choose a Pre-Filter for Cruise Deals by Length and Price



Both the App Store and Windows Store have CruiseAlert available for those looking for cruise deals. The website for app developer WorldWinger (http://worldwinger.com) also has the app available. Those interested in the best cruise deals are urged to go to their website and see a demo or read the cruise related blog provided by WorldWinger.



More information can be found about cruise alert through the following link: http://www.sbwire.com/press-releases/cruise/lines/sbwire-267816.htm



About WorldWinger

Located in Seattle, WA , WorldWinger Travel is a travel agency providing service to leisure and business travelers. Its technical team specialize in app development focusing on travel industry. CruiseAlert is their first app, available for both iPhone and Windows 8 and WinRT platform.



Deepa Majumdar

WorldWinger Travel LLC

Seattle, WA

Website: http://www.worldwinger.com

blog: http://www.worldwinger.com/blog