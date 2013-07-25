San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/25/2013 -- The travel and leisure industry remains aggressively competitive. Even with improving economies around the world, individuals and families continue to budget carefully for their fun. When planning any kind of leisure trip consumers want resources which bring them accurate travel information easily and quickly. The travel and leisure industry itself loves anything which helps connect potential travelers with the information to make their trips fun and enjoyable.



This is why WorldWinger wants to make their popular CruiseAlert app technology available wherever someone might be looking for cruise deals. WorldWinger is the developer of CruiseAlert, an app which finds cheap cruises and last minute cruises for its users. WorldWinger started in 2009 and as an online travel agency and has since graduated to demonstrating tech savvy in the cruise market. The CruiseAlert app is among the top 25 free travel apps in the Windows store. Across all available platforms it's been downloaded over ten thousand times. Currently WorldWinger offers the CruiseAlert app for the iPhone and Windows based smartphones, with an Android version due next month.



Now, WorldWinger has brought their CruiseAlert app technology to their website. CruiseAlert has gained a reputation as one of the premier apps for quickly and easily finding cruise deals and information on upcoming cruises. Users of their service can now use the CruiseAlert smartphone app or the website (http://www.worldwinger.com) to book any cruise deal quickly and efficiently. Cruise deals are available on all of the following cruise lines: Disney, Carnival, Princess, Cunard, Holland America, Regent Seven, Seabourn, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara Club, Crystal, Costa, Norwegian, Oceania, and MSC.



Across the full range of cruise lines offering their deals through CruiseAlert, users can create searches and alerts based on the following criteria:



- Destination

- Ship Name

- Travel Season

- Cruise Duration

- Ports of Call

- Any Combination of Above Factors



The sort and save capabilities which have been the hallmark of their popular app for cruise deals will soon be available on http://www.worldwinger.com. For right now, accounts are only available through the CruiseAlert app. The website provides the same search and book capability as the app. Plus there is a cruise deal for everyone who books their cruise through WorldWinger.



Currently, whether you book through the smartphone app or from the website, a minimum 7 day cruise will automatically qualify users for free on-board credits.



The following are among key features available on both the CruiseAlert app and on the WorldWinger website:



- Auto updates of all search criteria related cruises

- Bookings directly from the app

- Cruise details

- A total of 12 cruise lines, 150 ships and 50 destinations

- Search by cruise length

- Share cruise information via email, Facebook, and Twitter

- New Hot Deals section offering onboard credits and other offers

- Pre-selected filter for deals by cruise length and fare range



About WorldWinger

WorldWinger is an Located in Seattle, WA , WorldWinger Travel is a travel agency providing innovative and cutting-edge technology services to leisure and business travelers. They are the developer of CruiseAlert, an app for both iPhone, Windows 8 and WinRT platforms.



