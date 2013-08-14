San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- WorldWinger Travel thanks Microsoft's Technet for their recognition of WorldWinger and its popular CruiseAlert app, which allows users to find the perfect cruise deals. CruiseAlert was featured on Technet as the BizSpark Startup of the Day on Tuesday, August 13, 2013. Technet recognized CruiseAlert for its focus on the cruise travel market. Technet's feature on CruiseAlert, including an interview with WorldWinger Travel's co-founder Deepa Dey Majumdar, is available below:



http://blogs.technet.com/b/bizspark_featured_startups/archive/2013/08/13/featured-startup-on-windows-8-worldwinger-travel.aspx



Technet's feature points out the recent upswing in mobile usage for travel bookings, stating, "According to travel research, 4% of travel booking was done using tablets and 8% was done using mobile device which is an increase of 173% YOY for table and 67% YOY for mobile." CruiseAlert provides access to bookings on many cruise lines while giving users the power to keep an eye out for their favorite cruise deals. Users can store alert criteria and monitor the cruise lines, receiving notifications via CruiseAlert when the perfect cruise becomes available. The service can be accessed from either the mobile app or the WorldWinger website (http://www.worldwinger.com).



CruiseAlert books cruise deals quickly and efficiently. Cruise deals are available on all of the following cruise lines: Disney, Carnival, Princess, Cunard, Holland America, Regent Seven, Seabourn, Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara Club, Crystal, Costa, Norwegian, Oceania, and MSC.



Searches can be created based on a full range of criteria:



- Destination

- Ship Name

- Travel Season

- Cruise Duration

- Ports of Call

- Any Combination of Above Factors



CruiseAlert is available through the Google Play store at:



https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.worldwinger.cruisealert



About WorldWinger

WorldWinger is an Located in Seattle, WA , WorldWinger Travel is a travel agency providing innovative and cutting-edge technology services to leisure and business travelers. They are the developer of CruiseAlert, an app for both iPhone, Windows 8 and WinRT platforms.



CONTACT

Deepa Majumdar

WorldWinger Travel LLC

Seattle, WA

Website: http://www.worldwinger.com

Blog: http://www.worldwinger.com/blog



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Download Windows 8 App at http://bit.ly/XzVDJE

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