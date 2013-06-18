Cruise Lines Offered Through CruiseAlert Allow for Auto Updates and Special Offers

San Luis Obispo, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/18/2013 -- WorldWinger announces the release of the CruiseAlert app. Released for both Windows 8 and the iPhone, Cruise Alert notifies users of upcoming deals in from cruise lines based on a users preset criteria. Bookings for many cruise lines are available through the app, including Princess, Regent Seven, Royal Carribean, Seabourn, Azamara Club, Carnival, Celebrity, Costa, Crystal, Cunard, Disney, Holland America, MSC, Norwegian, Oceania, Princess and more. Searches can be preset for notification by many sets of criteria. Whether it's by vacation spot, favorite ship or line, time of the year, length of cruise, ports of call or any combination of factors, CruiseAlert provides regularly updated access to the best deals which fit perfectly in with a a users desired plans.



The following are among CruiseAlert's key features:



- Saved criteria for alerts

- Auto updates of all search criteria related cruises

- Bookings directly from the app

- Cruise details

- A total of 12 cruise lines, 150 ships and 50 destinations

- Search by cruise length

- Share cruise information via email, Facebook, and Twitter

- New Hot Deals section offering onboard credits and other offers

- Pre-selected filter for deals by cruise length and fare range



CruiseAlert can be found in either the App Store or the Windows Store. The WorldWinger website has the app available on its home page, plus a blog of cruise related postings about how to plan and get the most our your cruise by following how cruise lines operate and determine their deals, length of cruises, ships they offer and more. The WorldWinger website is located at http://worldwinger.com/



About WorldWinger

Located in Seattle, WA , WorldWinger is an app development company specializing in travel apps. CruiseAlert is their first app, available for the iPhone and Windows 8 smartphones.



Deepa Majumdar

WorldWinger Travel LLC

Seattle, WA

Website: http://www.worldwinger.com

blog: http://www.worldwinger.com/blog



Windows8 : http://bit.ly/XzVDJE

iPhone or iPad : http://bit.ly/UMaO38



YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/worldwinger