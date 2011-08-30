All Inclusive Cruise and Stay Deal to Egypt with Cruise1st

Chester, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2011 -- As the UK’s leading cruise deal specialist, Cruise1st offers its customers some of the best destination cruises at competitive prices. The site specialises in Mediterranean, Caribbean and Worldwide Cruises. The latest deal to hit the site certainly has tongues wagging.



Thomson Cruises have announced their latest cheap cruise deal to Egypt and Israel as an all inclusive cruise and stay package. The Thompson Celebration offers an intimate cruising experience to British passengers. Since renovation, the cruise has established a personal experience to its customers with a passenger-to-crew ration of 2 to 1. The Celebration features many entertainment features to keep passengers occupied during their stay, including theatre experiences and high quality restaurants.



Typical of the cheap cruises which are on offer from Cruise1st, this fantastic deal explores some of the best destinations on the globe. Setting sail from Cyprus, the passengers will visit Turkey, Egypt and Israel as well as Cyprus and Paphos.



This Cruise1st package offers its customers an exciting yet relaxed holiday. The Egyptian cities are home to fascinating sights and sandy beaches. A stop at Port Said gives passengers the opportunity to explore the wonders of Ancient Egypt, including the Pyramids.



A one day stay in Ashdod in Israel allows customers to visit the awe-inspiring cities of Jerusalem and Bethlehem. The capital is crammed full of historic gems which is sure to whet the appetite of many history-hungry travellers.



