Cruises Deals Launches New Website to Improve the User Experience

Southern Way, Harlow -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2013 -- Cruises Deals proudly announces the launch of a new website to improve the user experience while providing cruises at below market prices. By 2017, Cruise Market Watch estimates 23,694,000 passengers will be carried on cruises every year with 6,499,000 passengers originating in Europe. "Finding a great deal on a cruise allows more tourists to enjoy luxuries that may only be found on cruise ships and Cruises Deals offers a wide range of cruise packages designed to make this happen," Ian Gilder of Cruises Deals declares.



When looking for a cruise, visitors to the website find narrowing down available options easier than ever thanks to the fully integrated search function. Select the destination, the cruise line, a particular cruise ship (if one is desired) and/or the month of travel. "Tourists choose which features are most important to them and start the search there before narrowing down choices even further," Mr. Gilder continues.



Cunard Cruises remain a popular choice with tourists as many travel packages are offered. Select a seven night cruise on the Queen Elizabeth and travel to Southampton, Olden, Bergen and more. Others prefer the Queen Mary cruise which takes them from South Hampton to New York and then coast to coast via Amtrak. "Tourists are sure to find the trip of their dreams with the help of Cruises Deals," Mr. Gilder states.



PO Cruises offers a wide range of choices for tourists also. Visit Stockholm, St. Petersburg, Copenhagen and other travel destinations when the P&O Aurora, R306, 14NTS and Baltic package is selected. Some prefer the two night P&O Ventura cruise which visits Zeebrugge and Southampton. "Tourists find a cruise for every vacation when visiting Cruises Deals, be it a two night vacation or a much longer one," Mr. Gilder says.



Cruises Deals offers packages such as the Far East Adventure, the 5* Alaska, Rockies and Chicago package and no fly cruises, including the No Fly USA 2014 package. "The world offers a wide range of sites that shouldn't be missed. Cruises provide tourists with the opportunity to see and do a great deal in a short period of time while living a life of luxury. For those who have never taken a cruise before, Cruises Deals is the place to start. With only one trip, tourists are sure to be hooked," Mr. Gilder proclaims.



About Cruises Deals

Cruises Deals, a subsidiary of AdoreCruises.co.uk, continues to hold its position as one of the United Kingdom's top cruise websites as they are experts in inexpensive cruise holidays and cruise deals. Cruises Deals provides cruises to United Kingdom customers at below market prices. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, staff know exactly where to find the best deals for consumers. Cruises Deals works with all major cruise lines, including Princess Cruises and P&O Cruises, and services all destinations. Travel to the Caribbean and the Mediterranean or head to the Far East and Alaska. Cruises Deals can be of assistance with all. The redesigned website features a fully integrated search feature so finding the right cruise and cabin has never been easier.