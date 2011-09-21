Crunch Expert Online Accounting Service Continues to add Technology and Small Business Clients throughout the UK

Brighton and Hove, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/21/2011 -- Crunch accounting and bookkeeping service continues to see explosive growth as it expands its technology for small businesses Across the UK. Crunch’s innovative online service utilises cutting edge software to automate accounting and bookkeeping for small businesses while providing each client with an expert accountant by phone and online.



Freelance workforce clients are saving huge amounts of money and time through the use of the service’s simple online technology and on-call access to human accounting experts to answer specific queries. “Our team is passionate about delivering an outstanding accountancy solution with unprecedented levels of support and expertise,” said a Crunch representative.



The Crunch online accounting service features a quick setup process that provides the user with automated all-inclusive functionality. The software works on any Internet-connected computer (PC, Mac etc.) and is designed for the non-accounting minded business owner. The result is a technological wonder that harmoniously melds automation with unlimited human assistance.



Clients get unlimited access for a flat monthly fee of only £59.50 or save 10 percent by paying £642.60 annually. These plans can be expanded with a host of additional features for a small additional fee.



As clients focus on their business, their very own expert account manager skillfully guides them through every step of the accounting process. The client’s personal accounting team answers every accounting and tax question and checks that everything done by the client, via the automated software, is correct throughout the process.



Crunch accounting can add to the services for an insignificant fee such things as personal tax filing and preparation that is seamlessly integrated with data from the client’s Crunch account. A previous-year-end service for clients who have left their old accountants allows them to get their accounts up to date and begin using the Crunch system normally.



IR35 compliant bookkeeping services for contractors ensures they stay on the right side of the law. The employee payroll service can produce staff pay slips as well as handle client employees and employers’ National Insurance contributions— both of which can be integrated into the client’s primary Crunch account.



Crunch releases new features constantly, such as the Your Crunch client account information dashboard, a redesigned Support Center featuring an expansive online knowledge base and videos, a new client feedback system and free-of-charge Skype accountant calling. Crunch also provides a number of ways to stay in touch and learn what is happening in small business accounting via twitter, online blogs, a newsletter and other tools. For more information and to get a customized free trial of the service, please visit http://www.crunch.co.uk/