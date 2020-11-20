Crusher Backing Materials Market to Expand at a Stellar CAGR of 9% During 2020-2030: Fact.MR

Dubai, United Arab Emirates -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/20/2020 -- The global crusher backing materials market is slated to grow at a modest pace, reaching a market estimation of US$ 33 Mn by 2030 end. Provisions of low shrinkage possibilities, minimum container filler segments, and enhanced impact tolerance act as a growth-promoting factor for the crusher backing materials market.



"Growing frequency of mining operations together with technological progressions in mining technologies are leading manufacturers to expand innovative and new formulations." says a Fact.MR analyst.



Key Takeaways



The cone crushers' application segment will remain lucrative over the assessment period, followed by grinding mills.

The mining & smelting end-use sector will record increased uptake in the global market, among other segments.

Asia Pacific region will register an impressive growth over other regions due to increasing investments in infrastructure development all over nations such as Thailand, South Korea, India, and China.



Drivers



Increasing urbanization and the subsequent demand for housing is generating green spaces over the assessment period.



Growing volumes of mineral and mining extraction undertakings necessitate widespread use of crushers to break through tough materials heightening the growth prospects for the market.

Demand for heavy crushers is thriving, prompting constant up-gradation and maintenance boosting the market growth.



Crusher backing materials produced from epoxy resins are projected to enjoy huge popularity over the forecast period.



Constraints



Implementation of technologically-progressed crushers is limiting the usage of crusher backing materials in developed markets.



Strict regulations on mining activities are likely to adversely affect market growth.



Anticipated Market Impact by COVID-19 Outbreak



The COVID-19 outbreak has decelerated the worldwide economy, ensuing in huge sluggishness all over various industries, comprising the crusher backing materials market. The market is foreseeing a slump in demand owing to the cessation of exploration and mining activities. Moreover, with the dwindling number of mining ventures, the implementation of crushers and heavy equipment is also descending, thus yielding a huge demand-supply gap in the market.



Competition Landscape



Leading players identified in the crusher backing materials market are Unnathi Enterprises, FLSmidth & Co., ITW Performance Polymers, HPZ Crusher Services, ESCO Corporation, Monarch Industrial Products (I) Pvt. Ltd., Columbia Steel Casting Co. Inc., FINNSAD Group Oy, Epoxa US, Copps Industries, and Henkel Corporation Engineering Adhesives.



More on the Report



The Fact.MR's market research report provides in-depth insights into the crusher backing materials market. The market is scrutinized on the basis of application (cone crushers, gyratory crushers, stone crushers, grinding mills, and others [jaw crushers and crusher buckets]) and end-use industry (mining & smelting and building & construction), across seven major regions (North America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA).



