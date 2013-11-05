Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies, Caters to a Vast Array of Parts and Equipment

Caboolture, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/05/2013 -- One of the representatives at Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies while talking about their Crusher Spare Parts Services; http://www.australiancrushingandminingsupplies.com/Crusher%20Spare%20Parts at their annual meet stated “With years of experience in production and sale of crusher mining machinery company, we are producing all kinds of crushers and mills, in our company and one can get all these at lower prices with better quality of service”



Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies parts department provides an extensive range of mining equipment spare parts starting from minor parts such as an electrical fuse to all other major components.



Whether it is about supplying or stocking Crushing Supplies, the company is known to handle it all. From Mesh, Manganese, (Jaws, Cone & Mantles, BlowBars), Rollers, Wear Liners, Conveyor Belting, Skirting & Capping Rubber and K-Wedge Bolts to Hydraulic Pumps & Motors, they can answer to every spare part requirement.



The company focuses upon providing reliable service with competitive pricing while offering a high-quality service, minimizing the down-time and maximising client’s profit. To know more about Crushing & Mining Suppliers in Australia; Visit http://www.australiancrushingandminingsupplies.com/



About Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies

Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies is an Australian owned company specialising in parts and equipment supply both domestically and overseas. They have been involved in the set up and management of major parts departments for large industry related companies and have supplied both small and large organisations with a wide range of spare parts and service requirements. With the knowledge, Australian Crushing & Mining Supplies is able to source a host of equipment, parts and consumables to suit the needs of the quarrying and mining industry at the best possible prices without any compromise on the quality.