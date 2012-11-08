Cruz Command Launches the Cruz Command Publishing Platform

Melbourne, AU -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2012 -- Cruz Command, the leaders in on demand social and content publishing, today announced the launch of the Cruz Command Publishing Platform. The publishing platform assists brands, retailers and publishers, maximize reader engagement, generate social buzz, and enhance online brand awareness. Website owners can get their name out there by publishing in niche article directories.



“In today’s environment, the amount of time consumers are spending online and searching for products and services has placed increased significance on brands to enhance visibility and create content that engages their audience.” said Peter Christie, Head of Sales at Cruz Command.



“With the Cruz Command Publishing Platform, brands now have the toolkit to broadcast engaging, high quality content on leading digital properties within one account, to ensure their brand and most important messages reach their target market.”



Key tools of the Cruz Command Publishing Platform include:



Author Profiles: The Platform allows brands to create and manage author and brand profiles that display within published articles, helping generate social buzz and enhance credibility with their market.



My Writers: The Platform allows brands to create, manage, and track their team of article writers to spread engaging content on relevant properties. This tool ensures brands display a unified message to their audience.



Social Media Additions: The Platform provides brands with tools to include Twitter, Facebook and Google+ accounts to published articles, attracting prospects into long term connections.



Link Configurations: The Platform allows brands to configure and manage link behavior within published articles, driving targeted traffic to where it’s most required.



Automated Scheduling: The Platform offers brands the tools to customize audience and article publication velocity, enabling targeted publishing of content and set and forget scheduling.



RSS Updates Tool: The Platform gives brands the tools to automatically add new pages found on their website to their content campaign, ensuring accelerated spread of new and important messages.



Dashboard: The Platform provides brands with the tools to view and monitor account data in an easy to use interface, making campaigns accountable and results driven.



Facebook Connect: The Platform provides brands with the ability to “connect” their Facebook identify to any Cruz Command site.



“The Cruz Command Publishing Platform also allows publishers and marketers to outsource content creation to Cruz Command trained social commentators and expert authors.” said Mr. Christie. “By leveraging the workforce of dozens of expert writers and social media experts combined with the advanced capabilities of the Cruz Command Platform, we're able to deliver market leading visibility and exposure across social and search channels.”



Cruz Command has also launched a blog that features a vast library of free social and content marketing articles, in addition to company and product information.



Cruz Command Publishing Platform evidences Cruz Command’s commitment, innovation, and focus to ensure their customers gain an unfair competitive advantage.



About Cruz Command

Cruz Command is a leading on demand social and content publishing platform of choice for brands, empowering them to maximize reader engagement, generate social buzz, and raise brand awareness online. The Cruz Command Publishing Platform provides brands with the robust toolkit to broadcast engaging content on Cruz leading digital properties to ensure their brand and most important messages reach their target market.”



Company Contact : Andrew Peterson

Company Email: info@cruzcommand.com



Company Phone : (480) 624-2599