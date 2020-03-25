Cryogenic Equipment Market by Deployment, Capability, Equipment and End User Analysis by 2026 : Graham Partners, Herose GmbH, Air Liquide

Ontario, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/25/2020 -- The global cryogenic equipment market size is expected to enlarge during the forecast period, 2020-2026. Cryogenics deals with the production and behavior of materials at low temperatures and their effects on the matter. At cryogenic temperatures, the basic attributes such as thermal conductivity, ductility and electrical resistance is expected to undergo change. For instance, some of the applications of cryogenics is comprised of storing and transportation of gases, food preservation, surgery, cryopreservation, cryonics, and aerospace industry.



The cryogenic equipment operates at very low temperature by having a cryogenic tank for gas storage such as oxygen, carbon dioxide, argon and nitrogen. Cryogenic refrigeration is used as a storage equipment for storage & transportation of liquefied gases. Commercially, increase in demand from the end-use industries such as energy & power, metallurgy and chemicals is driving the market growth. In addition, complex process in manufacturing units have driven a huge demand for liquid gases which is further anticipated to have a strong influence over the market growth.



Cryogenic equipment market witness a high growth rate attributing to the rise in demand for cryogenic equipment across various sectors such as electronics, healthcare and power generation. Additionally, the rise in LNG production and huge demand for gases in the healthcare sector is expected to trigger the use of cryogenic equipment in the following years.



Segment by Key players:

- Cryofab Inc.

- Emerson

- Beijing Tianhai Industry Co Ltd

- Graham Partners

- Herose GmbH

- Air Liquide

- Linde Group AG

- Cryoquip LLC

- Chart Industries LLC



Segment by Type:

- Valve

- Pump

- Vaporizer

- Tank



Segment by Application:

- Chemicals

- Energy & Power

- Electronics

- Metallurgy

- Shipping



Segment by Regions:

- North America

- Europe

- Asia Pacific

- Latin America

- Middle East & Africa



Table of Content:



1. Executive Summary



2. Assumptions and Acronyms Used



3. Research Methodology



4. Cryogenic Equipment Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Market Definition

4.2. Macro-Economic Factors

4.2.1. Industry Outlook

4.3. Cryogenic Equipment Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Market Drivers

4.3.2. Market Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunity

4.3.4. Market Trends

4.4. Cryogenic Equipment Market - Supply Chain

4.5. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Forecast

4.5.1. Cryogenic Equipment Market Size (US$ Mn) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.2. Cryogenic Equipment Market Size (000' Units) and Y-o-Y Growth

4.5.3. Cryogenic Equipment Market Absolute $ Opportunity



5. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Type

5.1. Market Trends

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Type

5.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Type

5.3. Cryogenic Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Type

5.3.1. Fabricated Frame

5.3.2. Tube and Coupler

5.3.3. Mobile

5.3.4. Pole

5.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Type

5.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Type



6. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Application

6.1. Market Trends

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Application

6.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Application

6.3. Cryogenic Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Application

6.3.1. Personal Decoration

6.3.2. Commercial Decoration

6.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Application

6.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Application



7. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Sales Channel

7.1. Market Trends

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Sales Channel

7.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Sales Channel

7.3. Cryogenic Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Sales Channel

7.3.1. Manufacturer/Distributor/Service Provider

7.3.2. Aftermarket

7.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Sales Channel

7.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Sales Channel



8. Global Cryogenic Equipment Market Analysis and Forecast by Region

8.1. Market Trends

8.2. Introduction

8.2.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis by Region

8.2.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections by Region

8.3. Cryogenic Equipment Market Size and Volume Forecast by Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. Asia Pacific

8.3.5. Middle East and Africa (MEA)

8.4. Absolute $ Opportunity Assessment by Region

8.5. Market Attractiveness/Growth Potential Analysis by Region

8.6. Global Cryogenic Equipment Demand Share Forecast, 2019-2029



Continued……



