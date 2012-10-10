Cryogenic Equipment Market - Global and China Industry Size, Market Share, Trends, Analysis and Forecasts 2012 - 2018

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2012 -- Cryogenic equipments are designed to keep liquefied gases in liquid state as these gases are required to be stored at a temperature below -150°C, commonly referred as cryogenic temperature. Some of the major factors driving this market are the increasing consumption and demand of energy and power from the growing population and industrialization. With the growth in global economy, especially china the demand for cryogenic equipments is set to rise. Cryogenic equipments are widely used in industries such as chemical, electronic, metals, energy, and power among others. Among all the major geographies APAC is leading the market with a market share of more than 35% followed by Europe and North America. Cryogenic equipments are mostly used in the form of tanks, vaporizers, pumps and valves. Out of all these types, tank is the most popular and growing segment closely followed by valves and others.



Some of the key players analysed under this study are Chart Industries, Beijing Tiahan industry, Cryofab, Cryoquip inc., JSC Cryogenmash, VRV S.P.A, Wessington Cryogenics and others.



This research report analyzes this market depending on its market segments, major geographies, and current market trends. Geographies analyzed under this research report include



- North America

- Asia Pacific

- Europe

- Rest of the World



Browse More Market Reports On Energy Market



