Cryogenic Equipment Market Size, Share, Analysis, Regional Outlook and Forecast 2022-2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2023 -- According to a new market research report, The global cryogenic equipment market is projected to reach USD 17.4 billion by 2027 from an estimated market size of USD 12.5 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period. The factors driving the growth for cryogenic equipment market are high demand for industrial gases from metallurgy, and energy & power industries and growing demand for cryogenic equipment across entire LNG value chain.



Key Market Players:

The leading players in the global cryogenic equipment market include Linde plc (Ireland), Air Liquide (France), Air Products Inc (US), Chart Industries (Georgia) and PARKER HANNIFIN CORP (US).



Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=735



The cryogenic equipment market, by equipment, is segmented into tanks, valves, vaporizers, pumps and others. Other equipment include pipes, regulators, freezers, dewar, strainers, samplers, heat exchangers, leak detection equipment, dispensers, and accessories (manifolds, fittings, vacuum jacketed/insulated piping, hoses, connections. Increasing LNG production and high demand for industrial gases is expected to drive the equipment segment, which consequently increases the demand for cryogenic equipment.



The cryogenic equipment market, by cryogen, is segmented into nitrogen, argon, oxygen, LNG, hydrogen, and others. Other cryogenic gases include helium, nitrous oxide, ethylene, and carbon dioxide. Rising demand for hydrogen fuel cells and cleaner energy is expected to drive the cryogen segment of the cryogenic equipment market during the forecast period.



The cryogenic equipment market, by system type, is segmented, into storage system, handling system, supply system, and others. The storage system segment is expected to hold the largest share of the market and is also expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. Government investments in gas generation and growing applications in aerospace industry is expected to drive the demand for cryogenic equipment.

The cryogenic equipment market, by end-user, is segmented into metallurgy, energy & power, chemical, electronics, transportation, and others. Other end-users include healthcare, aerospace, and food & beverages (F&B) industries. Metallurgy is expected to hold the largest market share in 2021 and have highest growth rate in the forecast period. The growing energy & oil demands and technological advancements is expected to drive the segment in the forecast period.



Ask Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=735



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest market for the cryogenic equipment market, followed by north America. The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The growth of the North American cryogenic equipment market is expected to be driven by increasing E&P activities concerned with clean energy revolution.



About MarketsandMarkets™



MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.



MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.



Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.



The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.



Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.



Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430s

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com