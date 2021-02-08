New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/08/2021 -- Cryogenics are materials which can reach very low temperatures; however, the temperature scales are not properly defined for cryogenics. Gas is believed to be cryogenic if it can be liquified at -150 degrees. The Global Cryogenic Insulation Market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.3%, from USD 2.73 billion in 2019 to USD 4.64 billion in 2027.



Companies considered and profiled in this market study:



Lydall Inc., Armacell International Holding GmbH, BASF, Dunmore, Kaefer, Aspen Aerogel, Rochling Group and Vita Group.



Market Overview:



Cryogenics has several applications in Industries which includes food, transportation, energy and medical application in space shuttles. One of the key driving factors for the global cryogenic Insulation market is the growing demand for efficient transportation and storage. The huge demand for LPG and LNG across sectors such as automotive, power and energy, domestic and commercial fuel is, in turn, increasing the demand for cryogenic insulation. New technological advancements in this field have encouraged consumers to rely on the product. The different uses of cryogenic insulation in many upcoming Industries have been an important driving factor for the growth of this market. The raw materials used in cryogenic insulation are volatile and expensive, which serves as a major restraining factor for the growth of the market size.



For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the market on the basis of Types, Applications, Forms, Tools and Equipment and Regions:



By Type (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Fibreglass

Cellular glass

Perlite insulation

Polyurethane (PU)

Polyisocyanurate (PIR)



By Application (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Transportation

Energy and Power

Electronics

Medical

Chemical



By Form (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Foam

Bulk-fill

Multi-layer:

Film

Foil



By Tools and Equipment (Revenue in USD Million; 2016–2026)



Tanks

Valves

Pressure Container

Pumps



Regional landscape:



North America dominates the global cryogenics market owing to its expansion in a gas explosion and production activities. The rise in these activities is expected to propel the market share of this region in the forecast period. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing region owing to the rapid urbanisation and industrialisation in developing countries like India, China, and South Korea.



