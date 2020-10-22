Harrisburg, NC -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2020 -- The Cryogenic Pump Market report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.



Top Leading Companies of Global Cryogenic Pump Market are Sumitomo Heavy Industries, Ebara Corporation, Flowserve Corporation, Fives S.A., Brooks Automation Inc., Global Technologies, Cryoquip Australia, Cryostar SAS, Nikkiso Cryo Inc., PHPK Technologies Inc., Ruhrpumpen Inc., Technex Limited, ACD LLC, Sehwa Tech Inc.



Industry News and Updates:



Elliott Group completes merger of Ebara International Corporation



04-04-2019: Elliott Group announced today that the merger of Ebara International Corporation, based in Sparks, Nevada, with its operations in Jeannette, PA, is now complete. On April 1, 2019, the merged entity became one of four business units within Elliott Group. Integrating the operations of Ebara International Corporation, which manufactures custom-engineered cryogenic pumps and expanders under the Cryodynamics® brand for the liquefied gas industry, into Elliott Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of Ebara Corporation, began in October 2017. Elliott supplies custom-engineered refrigeration compressors for baseload LNG plants as well as a full line of rotating equipment for refining and petrochemical applications. Shared synergies in markets, product lines, and customer base was the impetus for the merger. Elliott Group will maintain the Cryodynamics® brand.



"The merger of Ebara International Corporation with Elliott is a good fit. Elliott has been working closely with them for the past year and a half to ensure continuity of expertise, service, and quality for existing and new customers and business partners," said Michael Lordi, Chief Executive Officer of Elliott Group. "We are excited about this addition to Elliott's product lines, and pleased that the merger is now complete."

Cryodynamics® pumps and expanders are now manufactured at Elliott's global headquarters and factory in Jeannette, Pennsylvania, USA. The company will soon break ground on a cryogenic product testing facility close to Elliott Group headquarters.



Atlas Copco completes acquisition of Brooks' Semiconductor Cryogenics Business



July 1, 2019: The acquisition includes cryo pump operations located in Chelmsford, USA and Monterrey, Mexico, a worldwide sales and service network, and Brooks Automation's 50% share of Ulvac Cryogenics, Inc., (UCI). The revenues from UCI will not be consolidated into Atlas Copco's revenues. Instead, the Group's share of the profit after tax will be treated as profit from joint ventures. Brooks Automation, Inc. is listed on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. The cryogenic business, which is headquartered in Chelmsford, MA, has about 400 employees and is a market leader in advanced cryo pumps and cryo chillers for the semiconductor and related industries through its CTI-Cryogenics and Polycold product lines. The acquired business will significantly expand Atlas Copco's technology offering to customers in the semiconductor and general vacuum industries through the Edwards business, a brand in the Atlas Copco Group.



The acquisition complements Atlas Copco's existing technology portfolio with a new range of high vacuum pumps that optimize the removal of water vapour and hydrogen, which is critical to many semiconductor and industrial processes.



This report focuses on Cryogenic Pump volume and value at the global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Cryogenic Pump market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan etc.



On The Basis Of Product, The Cryogenic Pump Market Is Primarily Split Into



Nitrogen

Oxygen

Argon

LNG



Others

On The Basis Of End Users/Application, This Report Covers



Energy & Power

Metallurgy

Chemicals

Electronics

Others



This allows understanding of the market and benefits from any lucrative opportunities that are available. Researchers have offered a comprehensive study of the existing market scenario while concentrating on the new business objectives. There is a detailed analysis of the change in customer requirements, customer preferences, and the vendor landscape of the overall market.



Furthermore, this study will help our clients solve the following issues:



Cyclical dynamics - We foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Our clients use insights provided by us to maneuver themselves through market uncertainties and interferences.



Identifying key cannibalizes - Strong substitute of a product or service is the most important threat. Our clients can identify key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring our research. This helps them in aligning their new product development/launch strategies in advance.



Spotting emerging trends – The report help clients to spot upcoming hot market trends. We also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Our proactive analysis helps clients to have early mover advantage.



Interrelated opportunities - This report will allow clients to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better if not best in real world.



