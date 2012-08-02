CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) - Product Pipeline Analysis - New Market Report Now Available

New Medical Devices market report from GlobalData: "CryoLife, Inc. (CRY) - Product Pipeline Analysis"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2012 -- CryoLife, Inc. (CryoLife) is a biological medical device company that develops and commercializes biomaterials, implantable medical devices and surgical adhesives, and also preserves and distributes human tissues for cardiovascular and vascular transplant applications. The company's product portfolio includes Aortic Valve Allograft, Soft Tissue Repair Matrix, HemoStase, and Pulmonary Artery Trunk Patch, among others. Its products and services are offered in about 75 countries through several distributors. CryoLife operates through two business segments, namely, Preservation Services and Medical Devices segments. The company owns four subsidiaries, namely, CryoLife International, Inc., CryoLife Acquisition Corp., AuraZyme Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and CryoLife Europa, Ltd. It is headquartered in Georgia, the US.
CryoLife aims to grow its business and leverage its strengths and expertise in its core marketplaces to maximize its revenues.
This report is a source for data, analysis and actionable intelligence on the CryoLife, Inc. portfolio of pipeline products. The report provides detailed analysis on each pipeline product with information on the indication, the development stage, trial phase, product milestones, pipeline territory, estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
Each pipeline product is profiled to cover information on product description, function, technology, indication, and application. The report is also supplemented with a detailed company profile and information on clinical trials, wherever applicable.
This report is built using data and information sourced from proprietary databases, primary and secondary research and in-house analysis by GlobalData's team of industry experts.
Scope
- Detailed company profile with information on business description, key company facts, major products and services, key competitors, key employees, locations and subsidiaries and recent developments.
- Detailed coverage on all the pipeline products, by equipment type, by therapy area, by development stage, and by trial phase.
- Information on product milestones and pipeline territory for each product, the estimated approval date, and estimated launch date.
- Profile of each pipeline product with additional information on product description, function, technology, indication(s), and application.
- Data on relevant clinical trials and product patent details, wherever applicable.
