CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/15/2020 -- CryoLife, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by CryoLife, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Kennesaw, GA based CryoLife, Inc. manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. CryoLife, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $262.84 million in 2018 to $276.22 million in 2019 and that its Net Loss of $2.84 million In 2018 turned into a Net Income of $1.7 million in 2019.



Shares of CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE: CRY) declined from $31.77 per share on January 29, 2020, to as low as $12.63 per share on March 23, 2020.



