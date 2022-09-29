Cryostat Market Worth $2.8 Billion by 2027

Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/29/2022 -- The cryostat market is projected to reach USD 2.8 billion by 2027 from USD 2.2 billion in 2022; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2022 to 2027.



In the pioneering years of cryogenics, cryostats were used as containers for liquefied gases. The invention of the first performing cryostat is generally accredited to Sir James Dewar; therefore, cryostats containing cryogenic fluids are now called dewars.



Download PDF Brochure:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=13123464



In 1897, Dewar used silver-plated double-walled glass containers to collect the first liquefied hydrogen. The heat transfer phenomena were not well understood during that period. Dewar was aware of the benefits of thermal isolation by vacuum pumping the double-walled casing as well as shielding the thermal radiation by silver-plating the glass walls. H. Kamerlingh Onnes further developed glass-blowing, which became the enabling technology for making dewars for his laboratory in Leiden.



The frozen section procedure, as practiced today in medical laboratories, is based on the description by Dr. Louis B. Wilson in 1905, and the key instrument for cryosection is the cryostat. Since then, cryostats have been upgraded to specific needs for a variety of applications. Cryostats are currently used in a wide range of applications, from industrial products to scientific research and laboratory instruments.



The value chain of the cryostat market comprises a few key phases, including research & product development, manufacturing & assembly, system integration, distribution, end users, and post-sale services. Among all the phases, manufacturing & assembly, and system integration are the major contributors to the market value chain, while the industry end users are the major influencers in the cryostat market.



Request Free Sample Report:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=13123464



The major players in the RFID market include Leica Biosystems (Germany), Cryomech Inc. (US), Amos Scientific (Australia), MEDITE (Germany), Bright Instruments (UK), Dakewe Medical (China), Jinhua YIDI Medical Appliance Co., Ltd. (China), SLEE Medical GmbH (Germany), Advanced Research Systems (US), Lake Shore Cryotronics (US), Epredia (US), SM Scientific Instruments (India), Medimeas (India), Hacker Instruments & Industries (US), Boeckeler Instruments Inc. (US), Histo-line Laboratories (Italy), Lupetec (Brazil), SciLab Co. Ltd. (France), Cryofab, Inc. (US), Precision Cryogenics (US), attocube systems AG (Germany), AMETEK Scientific Instruments (US), Mirion Technologies (Georgia), BIOBASE (Germany), and Sipcon Instrument Industries (India).