Crypto art is a digital art that lives on blockchain technology in the form of NFTs. It is a concept that revolves around the idea of digital scarcity. With this mindset, people treat digital art like physical goods and buy, sell, trade, and collect it. Crypto art is a hot topic that's dominated investment news. These artworks often have themes tied to modern politics or blockchain and cryptocurrencies or economics and philosophy.



In December 2021, the Non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace Rarible has launched its integration with energy-efficient, proof-of-stake blockchain Tezos after announcing the plan last month. Tezos is also the blockchain being used by video game giant Ubisoft for its recent entry into the NFT space. Rarible's integration with Tezos marks Rarible's third supported blockchain, following Ethereum and Flow.

In July 2021, Opensea Released a statement announcing that it has acquired USD100 million Series B round, led by Andreessen Horowitz valuing the organization at USD1.5 billion. As the first cross-blockchain NFT marketplace, the company is also announcing official support for various blockchains. With this funding, OpenSea will continue to scale its NFT platform, with an initial focus on adding engineering expertise and expanding worldwide to new regions and audiences, allowing users to buy and trade NFTs more easily.



Opportunities:

- Artists get Large Benefit from Crypto Art

- Increase in Demand for Cryptopunks



Influencing Market Trend

- Growing Digital Art Popularity

- Rising Popularity of Crypto Art



Market Drivers

- Rapid Prevalence of Digital Art



Challenges:

- Digital Fraud Activities



Analysis by Type (Digital Graphics to Music, VR Dreamscapes, Programmable Art), Application (Personal, Commercial), Platform (Nifty Gateway, SuperRare, Async Art, MakersPlace, Others), Cryptocurrency (Ethereum, Bitcoin, Others)



The regional analysis of Global Crypto Art Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



