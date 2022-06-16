Crypto Card Market to See Huge Growth by 2027: Bitpay, Bitwala, Revolut

New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2022 -- The latest study released on the Global Crypto Card Market by AMA Research evaluates market size, trend, and forecast to 2027. The Crypto Card market study covers significant research data and proofs to be a handy resource document for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people to have ready-to-access and self-analyzed study to help understand market trends, growth drivers, opportunities and upcoming challenges and about the competitors.



Key Players in This Report Include:

TenX (Singapore), Bitpay (United States), Bitwala (Germany), Coinbase (United States), Cryptopay (United Kingdom), Wirex (United Kingdom), Revolut (United Kingdom), Spectro Finance (United Kingdom), Crypto.com (China), Monolith (Italy)



Definition:

Crypto cards are the crypto debit cards which serves as the same function as regular credit or debit cards. However, instead of using just fiat currency, the user can use its crypto to pay for goods and services to vendors that accept them. In other words, it is the great way to get instant purchasing power from Bitcoin but they are not credited equal. Further, some of the service providers give the option of converting crypto into fiat instantly to use the physical card for any transaction. The users are not required a Bitcoin ATM to convert cryptocurrency into actual bank notes. With crypto debit cards, users are able to use any regular ATM to withdraw cash.



Market Trends:

- Increasing Acceptance of Cryptocurrency in Real World Stores

- Shift Towards the Cashless Society



Market Drivers:

- Increased Investments in Cryptocurrency

- Growing Adoption of Decentralized Finance



Market Opportunities:

- Rising Popularity of Crypto Cards in Asia Pacific

- Increasing Popularity of Bitcoins



The Global Crypto Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Virtual Card, Physical Card), Application (Personal, Commercial), Crypto currency type (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Others), Card type (EFTPOS, VISA, Mastercard)



Global Crypto Card market report highlights information regarding the current and future industry trends, growth patterns, as well as it offers business strategies to helps the stakeholders in making sound decisions that may help to ensure the profit trajectory over the forecast years.



Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:

- The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)

- North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)

- South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)

- Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

- Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).



Objectives of the Report

- -To carefully analyze and forecast the size of the Crypto Card market by value and volume.

- -To estimate the market shares of major segments of the Crypto Card market.

- -To showcase the development of the Crypto Card market in different parts of the world.

- -To analyze and study micro-markets in terms of their contributions to the Crypto Card market, their prospects, and individual growth trends.

- -To offer precise and useful details about factors affecting the growth of the Crypto Card market.

- -To provide a meticulous assessment of crucial business strategies used by leading companies operating in the Crypto Card market, which include research and development, collaborations, agreements, partnerships, acquisitions, mergers, new developments, and product launches.



Major highlights from Table of Contents:

Crypto Card Market Study Coverage:

- It includes major manufacturers, emerging player's growth story, and major business segments of Crypto Card market, years considered, and research objectives. Additionally, segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and technology.

- Crypto Card Market Executive Summary: It gives a summary of overall studies, growth rate, available market, competitive landscape, market drivers, trends, and issues, and macroscopic indicators.

- Crypto Card Market Production by Region Crypto Card Market Profile of Manufacturers-players are studied on the basis of SWOT, their products, production, value, financials, and other vital factors.

- Key Points Covered in Crypto Card Market Report:

- Crypto Card Overview, Definition and Classification Market drivers and barriers

- Crypto Card Market Competition by Manufacturers

- Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Crypto Card Market

- Crypto Card Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2022-2027)

- Crypto Card Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2022-2027)

- Crypto Card Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type {Virtual Card, Physical Card,}

- Crypto Card Market Analysis by Application {Personal, Commercial}

- Crypto Card Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis Crypto Card Manufacturing Cost Analysis, Industrial/Supply Chain Analysis, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers, Marketing

- Strategy by Key Manufacturers/Players, Connected Distributors/Traders Standardization, Regulatory and collaborative initiatives, Industry road map and value chain Market Effect Factors Analysis.



Key questions answered

- How feasible is Crypto Card market for long-term investment?

- What are influencing factors driving the demand for Crypto Card near future?

- What is the impact analysis of various factors in the Global Crypto Card market growth?

- What are the recent trends in the regional market and how successful they are?



