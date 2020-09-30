Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/30/2020 -- Latest released the research study on Global Crypto Card Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Crypto Card Market research report shows the latest market insights, current situation analysis with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Crypto Card. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive landscape, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are TenX (Singapore), Bitpay (United States), Bitwala (Germany), Coinbase (United States), Cryptopay (United Kingdom), Wirex (United Kingdom), Revolut (United Kingdom), Spectro Finance (United Kingdom), Crypto.com (China) and Monolith (Italy).



Crypto cards are the crypto debit cards which serves as the same function as regular credit or debit cards. However, instead of using just fiat currency, the user can use its crypto to pay for goods and services to vendors that accept them. In other words, it is the great way to get instant purchasing power from Bitcoin but they are not credited equal. Further, some of the service providers give the option of converting crypto into fiat instantly to use the physical card for any transaction. The users are not required a Bitcoin ATM to convert cryptocurrency into actual bank notes. With crypto debit cards, users are able to use any regular ATM to withdraw cash.



Analyst at AMA have conducted special survey and have connected with opinion leaders and Industry experts from various region to minutely understand impact on growth as well as local reforms to fight the situation. A special chapter in the study presents Impact Analysis of COVID-19 on Global Crypto Card Market along with tables and graphs related to various country and segments showcasing impact on growth trends.



Market Drivers

- Increased Investments in Cryptocurrency

- Growing Adoption of Decentralized Finance



Market Trend

- Increasing Acceptance of Cryptocurrency in Real World Stores

- Shift Towards the Cashless Society



Restraints

- Risks Associated with Cyber Security



Opportunities

- Rising Popularity of Crypto Cards in Asia Pacific

- Increasing Popularity of Bitcoins



Challenges

- Lack of Consumer Awareness About the Crypto Cards



The Global Crypto Card Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Virtual Card, Physical Card), Application (Personal, Commercial), Crypto currency type (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, Ethereum, Others), Card type (EFTPOS, VISA, Mastercard)



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Crypto Card Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Crypto Card market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Crypto Card Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Crypto Card

Chapter 4: Presenting the Crypto Card Market Factor Analysis Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying market size by Type, End User and Region 2014-2019

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Crypto Card market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by manufacturers with revenue share and sales by key countries (2020-2025).

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



Finally, Crypto Card Market is a valuable source of guidance for individuals and companies in decision framework.



