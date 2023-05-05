NJ New Jersey, USA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2023 -- Advance Market Analytics added research publication document on Worldwide Crypto Currency Market breaking major business segments and highlighting wider level geographies to get deep dive analysis on market data. The study is a perfect balance bridging both qualitative and quantitative information of Worldwide Crypto Currency market. The study provides valuable market size data for historical (Volume** & Value) from 2018 to 2022 which is estimated and forecasted till 2028*. Some are the key & emerging players that are part of coverage and have being profiled are Bitfinex (Hong Kong), BitFury Group (Netherlands), Bitstamp Ltd. (United Kingdom), Coinbase (United States), Litecoin.com (Germany), OKEx Fintech Company (Malaysia), Poloniex LLC. (United States), Ripple (United States), Unocoin Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), ZEB IT Service (Singapore).



A cryptocurrency is a revolutionized digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange. It uses cryptography to secure and verify transactions as well as to control the creation of new units of a particular cryptocurrency. According to the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA), there are 3.5 million cryptocurrency traders in Japan. Moreover, the market cap of the entire cryptocurrency industry will eventually hit USD1 trillion according to Jesse Powell, the CEO of Kraken.



In November 2022, the Brazilian Chamber of Deputies passed a regulatory framework that legalizes using cryptocurrencies as a payment method within the country.

In September 2022, Fintech startup Weld Money in cooperation with Mastercard and Ukrainian Unex Bank launched Ukraine's first cryptocurrency payment card weld, which allows users to pay for goods and services with cryptocurrency.



Market Drivers

- Transparency of distributed ledger technology

- Growth in venture capital investments



Opportunities:

- Significant growth opportunities in emerging and developed markets

- Acceptance of crypto currency across various industries



Challenges:

- Technical challenges pertaining to scalability



Analysis by Type (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Etherium, Zcash, Others), Application (Private, Enterprise, Government, Others), Offering Type (Software, Hardware), Process Type (Mining, Transaction)



The regional analysis of Global Crypto Currency Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world. Whereas, owing to rising no. of research activities in countries such as China, India, and Japan, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate the forecast period 2023-2028.



Highlights of the Report

- The future prospects of the global Crypto Currency market during the forecast period 2023-2028 are given in the report.

- The major developmental strategies integrated by the leading players to sustain a competitive market position in the market are included in the report.

- The emerging technologies that are driving the growth of the market are highlighted in the report.

- The market value of the segments that are leading the market and the sub-segments are mentioned in the report.

- The report studies the leading manufacturers and other players entering the global Crypto Currency market.



