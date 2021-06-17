Crypto Currency Market SWOT Analysis by Key Players- Bitstamp, Coinbase, Poloniex

Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/17/2021 -- Latest released the research study on Global Crypto Currency Market, offers a detailed overview of the factors influencing the global business scope. Crypto Currency Market research report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdown of the products and services. The report provides key statistics on the market status, size, share, growth factors of the Crypto Currency. The study covers emerging player's data, including: competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are Bitfinex (Hong Kong), BitFury Group (Netherlands), Bitstamp Ltd. (United Kingdom), Coinbase (United States), Litecoin.com (Germany), OKEx Fintech Company (Malaysia), Poloniex LLC. (United States), Ripple (United States), Unocoin Technologies Pvt Ltd (India), ZEB IT Service (Singapore).



Definition:

A cryptocurrency is a revolutionized digital currency designed to work as a medium of exchange. It uses cryptography to secure and verify transactions as well as to control the creation of new units of a particular cryptocurrency. According to the Japanese Financial Services Agency (FSA), there are 3.5 million cryptocurrency traders in Japan. Moreover, the market cap of the entire cryptocurrency industry will eventually hit USD1 trillion according to Jesse Powell, the CEO of Kraken.



The Global Crypto Currency Market segments and Market Data Break Down are illuminated below:

by Type (Bitcoin, Litecoin, Etherium, Zcash, Others), Application (Private, Enterprise, Government, Others), Offering Type (Software, Hardware), Process Type (Mining, Transaction)



Market Drivers

- High cost of cross-border remittance

- Fluctuations in monetary regulations

- Growth in venture capital investments

- Transparency of distributed ledger technology



Opportunities

- Acceptance of crypto currency across various industries

- Significant growth opportunities in emerging and developed markets



Region Included are: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Oceania, South America, Middle East & Africa

Country Level Break-Up: United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Colombia, Chile, South Africa, Nigeria, Tunisia, Morocco, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), the Netherlands, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Austria, Turkey, Russia, France, Poland, Israel, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, China, Japan, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Australia and New Zealand etc.



Strategic Points Covered in Table of Content of Global Crypto Currency Market:

Chapter 1: Introduction, market driving force product Objective of Study and Research Scope the Crypto Currency market

Chapter 2: Exclusive Summary – the basic information of the Crypto Currency Market.

Chapter 3: Displaying the Market Dynamics- Drivers, Trends and Challenges of the Crypto Currency

Chapter 4: Presenting the Crypto Currency Market Factor Analysis, Post COVID Impact Analysis, Porters Five Forces, Supply/Value Chain, PESTEL analysis, Market Entropy, Patent/Trademark Analysis.

Chapter 5: Displaying the by Type, End User and Region/Country 2015-2020

Chapter 6: Evaluating the leading manufacturers of the Crypto Currency market which consists of its Competitive Landscape, Peer Group Analysis, BCG Matrix & Company Profile

Chapter 7: To evaluate the market by segments, by countries and by Manufacturers/Company with revenue share and sales by key countries in these various regions (2021-2026)

Chapter 8 & 9: Displaying the Appendix, Methodology and Data Source



