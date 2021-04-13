CryptoBlades: Creating a Decentralized Gaming Community with Immutable NFTs and Staking Functions

Riga City, Latvia -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2021 -- Digital currency and tokenization have a long-standing relationship with the gaming community. Working on similar lines and making the gaming activities even more decentralized, CryptoBlades is working as a decentralized gaming entertainment provider. Working as an RPG, CryptoBlades requires the users to defeat monsters and gain skill tokens. Users can also stake their tokens to increase earnings and trade the game weapons with the community in an open marketplace.



Play and Earn with CryptoBlades



CryptoBlades is building a gaming-only Decentralized crypto community working on the principles of tokenization and staking. The community members can play games to earn skill tokens. Tokens can also be earned by defeating enemies, conducting in-game raids, and staking the existing rewards. With locked liquidity functions, every token earned by users holds a true value.



The decentralized approach of the game ensures that the developers are not able to make any changes to the game without consulting with the community. As a result, the CryptoBlades community will prevent any foul-play, fraudulent items and create an equal playing field for every community member.



Made by an award-winning game development team, Riveted, CryptoBlades also offers to craft of NFTs and customizing the game character to build a unique user identity.



Craft and Trade NFTs



The users can craft NFTs with the inclusion of powerful characters and weapons that can be traded on the marketplace. The same weapons and characters can be used in the gameplay to defeat enemies and win more skills.



Moreover, the users can customize and fine-tune the characters and weapons to add unique skills, traits, and abilities to build powerful characters or weapons. As a general rule, more powerful weapons and characters with higher skills tend to get higher trading prices.



Staking with SKILL without playing the Game



The users not interested in playing the game can still earn rewards and engage with the platform via staking. SKILL is the native cryptocurrency token that will be used as a medium of exchange on CryptoBlades.



Out of the total supply of the token SKILL, 100,000 and 200,000 tokens are kept for liquidity incentives and gameplay incentives, respectively. Within the gameplay, too, the users will get more SKILL with more powerful and advanced weapons plus characters.



About CryptoBlades

CryptoBlades will undergo an IDO with OxBull wherein the project aims to raise 1500 BNB from a three-tiered approach. The gaming community of CryptoBlades can earn while playing and staking. The ability to create and customize characters or weapons and converting them into NFTs for sale in the open marketplace provides another way for the community to earn and grow on the platform.



About Cryptoshib

Criptoshib tries to keep crypto enthusiasts updated with the latest happenings and stories from the crypto world. We try to post stories about projects and people of the crypto and blockchain communities from around the world.



Media Contact



https://cryptoshib.com/cryptoblades-decentralized-gaming/